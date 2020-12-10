State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode XXII

On this edition of the state of Michigan State athletics podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss what's next for MSU football.

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State (2-4) returns to action Saturday, Dec. 12, against Penn State following a week seven blowout loss to Ohio State.

It's the 35th meeting between these two schools, with MSU leading the all-time series 17-16-1.

The Spartans have won five of the last seven meetings vs. the Nittany Lions, including two top-10 victories (2017, 2018).

Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., and Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp discuss what's next for MSU.

Upon being hired by the university, Mel Tucker knew the likelihood of Michigan State making a bowl game in year one would be an uphill battle.

But he stuck to his guns, never wavering, and continuously ran the schemes the new staff began implementing since arriving in February.

MSU might not have the talent needed to run the offense, defense, and special teams to Tucker's standards, yet in doing so, he's opened the door for recruits.

Don't be surprised if Michigan State's roster is different in 2021; the first-year coach has religiously said he plans on using the transfer portal to rebuild the Spartans.

