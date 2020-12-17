State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode XXIII

On this edition of the state of Michigan State athletics podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss what's next for MSU football.

East Lansing, MI – For the second consecutive week, redshirt freshman Payton Thorne will start at quarterback for Michigan State.

In a 39-24 loss, he completed 56% of his passes (22-for-39) on 325 yards, and three touchdowns.

After initially throwing an interception, Thorne settled in and led the Spartans on three straight scoring drives, the first QB to toss three TDs in a half against a Big Ten opponent since Tyler O'Connor in 2016.



The offense moved differently with him under center, and it's possible MSU found a new permanent starter.

Schopp, a longtime contributor, was impressed with his footwork, pace, accuracy, and arm talent.

However, players, coaches, fans, and media need to see more, making this week's game against Maryland essential to his development.

But as Thorne said in the postgame, MSU's offense starts with the rushing attack, which disappeared in the second half versus Penn State in large part due to the absence of sufficient push upfront.

