State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode XXVII

On this edition of the state of Michigan State athletics podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss what's next for MSU athletics.
East Lansing, MI – Following Friday night's 17-point collapse against Purdue, the Spartans have a lot of work to do. 

With the loss, Michigan State fell to 2-4 in Big Ten play while KenPom projects them to finish 8-12 overall. 

Can Tom Izzo turn things around?

Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., and Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp discuss what's next for MSU basketball and football. 

Michigan State has been on the bubble before but now face bigger obstacles than winning a fourth-consecutive B1G regular-season title. 

MSU is in jeopardy of missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1997 (third-longest streak in college basketball). 

However, Carpenter Sr. reminds the fanbase of who Izzo is, a Hall of Fame coach; until he doesn't make it, he deserves the benefit of the doubt. 

It's also an interesting time for the football team, considering the number of players coming and going. 

Mel Tucker was prepared for his roster to experience turnover, so should fans be worried? Absolutely not. 

It's his first offseason, yes he runs things differently from previous regimes, but so far, Tucker has successfully used his methods, especially recruiting. 

