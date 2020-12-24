The State of Spartan Nation Podcast Episode IV

In the second episode of The State of Spartan Nation podcast deputy editor McLain Moberg and publisher, Hondo Carpenter discuss Michigan State football.

East Lansing, MI – The Michigan State football season is officially over.

MSU finished 2-5 with wins over Michigan and Northwestern (Mel Tucker's first top-10 win as head coach).

Today, Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., and deputy editor McLain Moberg discuss how he did in year one and where the program goes from here.

It wasn't an easy season for the Spartans.

Mark Dantonio retired on Feb. 4, a single day before signing day, and MSU hired Tucker days later.

The timing wasn't great, and it awarded him a month to find a staff to his liking.

A pandemic took away spring practices, the annual Green-White game, and the ability to install new schemes, offensively and defensively, with players they inherited.

Student-athletes returned to campus in June for voluntary summer workouts; however, Tucker and co. shut the program down for 14-days due to contact tracing.

It was a year of challenges featuring the Big Ten postponing fall sports, a month of nothing, and then a revised schedule with eight games and a bonus week.

To say Michigan State faced an uphill battle in 2020 would be a gross understatement.

