The State of Spartan Nation Podcast Episode VI

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State basketball has given themselves a chance to rectify the unforeseen 0-3 start to Big Ten play with a win over Purdue Friday night.

The Spartans are coming off a 68-45 win vs. Rutgers, where they stepped it up defensively.

"We played some of our best defense this past game, and I mean that from the standpoint of what we did, not that they just missed some shots," Tom Izzo said in a videoconference. "I was very pleased by our energy."

Although, Izzo wasn't pleased with Michigan State's turnovers, specifically in the first half, calling them 'borderline ridiculous.'

Rest assured, the Hall of Fame coach will have MSU ready as the season progresses.

A fourth consecutive Big Ten regular season title isn't entirely out of reach, yet.

"Aaron (Henry) in one phase is playing his best basketball ever," said Izzo. "He's had two or three games now in a row where I think he's doing the things that he needs to do ... I thought Joey (Hauser) and Rocket (Watts) both had better second halves than first halves.

"So that was encouraging because we need those guys if we are going to become a real good team."

