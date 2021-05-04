The State of Spartan Nation Podcast Episode XVIII

In the eighteenth episode of The State of Spartan Nation podcast deputy editor McLain Moberg and publisher, Hondo Carpenter discuss Michigan State athletics.

EAST LANSING – Michigan State basketball didn't have the season it hoped for, and the program fell short of some lofty goals.

However, with a renewed sense of passion by Tom Izzo and the rest of his staff, it's time to turn the page and determine what the roster might look like this fall.

The Spartans have lost four players to the transfer portal, including Rocket Watts, Jack Hoiberg, Thomas Kithier, and Foster Loyer.

In addition, Joshua Langford, who remained eligible to return for a sixth-year, retired from competitive basketball while Aaron Henry entered the NBA Draft and doesn't plan on returning.

Even so, the Spartans added Tyson Walker through the portal, plus incoming freshmen Pierre Brooks II, Max Christie, and Jaden Akins are expected to contribute right away.

MSU also landed Peter Nwoke, a 6-foot-8 preferred walk-on forward out of Orchard Lake St. Mary’s.

Now, Michigan State features two open scholarships, and one of them will likely be filled.

Rather than bringing in a big man, the staff may recruit a veteran from the portal to help on the wing, thereby easing Brooks and Akins into their new roles.

