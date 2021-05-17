The State of Spartan Nation Podcast Episode XX

In the twentieth episode of The State of Spartan Nation podcast deputy editor McLain Moberg and publisher, Hondo Carpenter discuss Michigan State basketball.

East Lansing, Mich. – It's time for another episode of The State of Spartan Nation with deputy editor McLain Moberg.

Today, he is joined by publisher Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. to discuss what's next for Michigan State basketball.

MSU head coach Tom Izzo isn't going to coach forever, and his exit might be closer than fans care to admit.

So the question is, what happens to the Spartans when he retires?

Will Michigan State find his replacement and simply reload? Or are they doomed to rebuild?

Deemed a blue blood program by many around the country, in theory, the Spartans should have no problem finding a new quality head coach when Izzo steps down.

But that's easier said than done.

In this week's version, Carpenter Sr. and Moberg discuss the 2021-22 season and much more:

Are you buying or selling on Michigan State in 2021?

Are you buying or selling on Michigan State long-term?

What happens when Tom Izzo retires?

Is Michigan State prepared to reload or rebuild?

Will the Spartans be better this fall than they were last season?

