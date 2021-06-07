The State of Spartan Nation Podcast Episode XXIII: Football

In the twenty-third episode of The State of Spartan Nation podcast deputy editor McLain Moberg and publisher, Hondo Carpenter discuss Michigan State football.

East Lansing, Mich. – It's time for another episode of The State of Spartan Nation with deputy editor McLain Moberg.

Today, he is joined by publisher Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. to discuss a significant strength of Michigan State football.

MSU returns talent and experience to its defensive line with Drew Beesley and Jacub Panasiuk alongside graduate transfer Drew Jordan, who played in 48 games for Duke from 2017-20, including 21 starts at defensive end.

But the Spartans also bring back loads of potential inside, something equally as important.

Jacob Slade, Jalen Hunt, Dashaun Mallory, Maverick Hansen, and Simeon Barrow are five defensive tackles that could wreak havoc inside.

The combination of Slade, Hunt, Mallory, Hansen, and Barrow could prove huge in the Big Ten East. Mallory joined Michigan State's rotation last year, competing in all seven games while posting 15 tackles, three for a loss, and two sacks.

In this week's version, we talk about the defensive ends, tackles, potential rotations, and much more:

Naquan Jones is off to the NFL, but how good can the MSU defensive line be in 2021?

We discuss the potential rotation on the inside for Michigan State.

How successful can Beesley, Panasiuk, and Jordan be on the edge?

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1