The State of Spartan Nation Podcast Episode XXIV: Basketball

In the twenty-fourth episode of The State of Spartan Nation podcast deputy editor McLain Moberg and publisher, Hondo Carpenter discuss Michigan State basketball.

East Lansing, Mich. – It's time for another episode of The State of Spartan Nation with deputy editor McLain Moberg.

Today, he is joined by publisher Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. to discuss Michigan State basketball.

Stability among Tom Izzo's staff at MSU has long been a trend, but when associate head coach Dane Fife left for Indiana this offseason, the Spartans needed to make changes.

Those became official following six staff changes announced on Monday afternoon.

Doug Wojcik, the team's recruiting coordinator, has been promoted to assistant coach, joining assistant coach Mike Garland and associate head coach Dwayne Stephens as Izzo's top assistants.

Additionally, former player and assistant coach Mark Montgomery returned, taking over for Wojcik as recruiting coordinator, while Austin Thornton came back to East Lansing to become the video coordinator.

Though, that wasn't the end. Former Spartan Matt McQuaid joined the staff as the assistant director of operations, where he will work under new director of operations Garrett Briningstool, who served as an executive assistant to Izzo for the past two seasons.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1