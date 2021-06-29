The State of Spartan Nation Podcast Episode XXVI: Basketball

In the twenty-sixth episode of The State of Spartan Nation podcast deputy editor McLain Moberg and publisher, Hondo Carpenter discuss Michigan State basketball.

East Lansing, Mich. – It's time for another episode of The State of Spartan Nation with deputy editor McLain Moberg.

Today, he is joined by publisher Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. to discuss Michigan State basketball.

The NCAA ended its recruiting dead period on June 1, allowing coach Tom Izzo to rebuild MSU's 2022 class.

However, the staff's sales pitch to incoming players is slowly changing because athletes can now make money off their name, image, and likeness.

But Michigan State athletics was prepared for the change, as they unveiled its "EverGreen" program to help individuals maximize their earnings with NIL.

The university has partnered with three companies, including INFLCR (branding), Anomaly Sports Group (education surrounding NIL rules), and TeamAltemus (financial education).

"It's been fun for our team to watch Michigan State's student-athletes display record usage on the INFLCR platform over the past couple of years in working together," INFLCR CEO Jim Cavale said in a press release. "As we build on that foundation with new NIL features that will set the Spartans up for maximum success in the NIL era, it's going to be a lot of fun doing it with one of the staple brands in all of college athletics. Once a Spartan, always a Spartan. This community will come together, not just with current student-athletes but also with alums, and a lot of opportunities will gravitate towards Michigan State student-athletes to be able to monetize their NIL and do it safely. We couldn't be more excited to launch this partnership together with Michigan State."

