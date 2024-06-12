Is a New Coach or New QB More Vital to a Successful Year? Morning Bell: Wednesday, June 12, 2024
STARKVILLE – When Mississippi State kicks off its 2024 campaign, it will do so with a new head coach and new starting quarterback.
Those are two of arguably the most important positions on a football team. So, which of the two positions is more vital for the Bulldogs to have a successful 2024 year?
It’s a question similar to which came first, the chicken or the egg? It’s the same question New England fans have debated since the turn of the millennium. Was Bill Belichick more important to the Patriots’ reign? Or does Tom Brady deserve more of the credit.
Based on what Brady did after leaving New England and what the Patriots didn’t do under Belichick after Brady left, the answer would seem to be quarterback is more important. But college football is different and the long-term success of a program is more reliant on its coaches than the players, if only because players have limited eligibility.
So, in the long-term, new coach Jeff Lebby is more vital to the success of MSU. But in 2024, finding the right player to line up under center will be more important.
