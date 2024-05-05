Cowbell Corner

The Morning Bell: May 5, 2024: Bulldogs Baseball Earns Another Ranked Victory

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mississippi State Athletics, including full TV listings

Mason Woods

Logan Kohler
Logan Kohler / Mississippi State Athletics

On Saturday, Mississippi State baseball earned yet another ranked win on the season, taking down No. 23 Alabama, 8-1. Men's Tennis also picked up a victory, defeating Middle Tennessee State 4-0 and advancing to the Sweet Sixteen for the fifth time in the last six seasons.

Bulldogs softball fell to Georgia on Saturday, giving State its 17th loss on the season, and twelfth conference loss.

Today's Schedule

Softball: No. 14 Georgia at Mississippi State, 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network

Baseball: No. 23 Alabama at Mississippi State, 12 p.m. on SEC Network+

Mississippi State Results

Did You Notice?

  • Mississippi State men's tennis advanced to the Sweet sixteen for the fifth time in six years, and will now face off against first seeded Ohio State.
  • Mississippi State transfer defensive lineman Caleb Bryant committed to Southern Mississippi. Bryant is a former 3-star who redshirted last season with the Bulldogs.

Countdown to Mississippi State’s 2024 Opener

  • 118 Days

Daily Dose of Mike Leach

On upsets in college football: "Everybody's all surprised every time this stuff happens. It surprises me everybody gets surprised, because it happens every year like this that there are surprises. The most surprising thing would be if there weren't any surprises. So therefore, in the final analysis, none of it's really that surprising."

Follow Us On:

  • Twitter: @CowbellCorner
Published
Mason Woods

MASON WOODS

Hello, my name is Mason Woods and I have lived my entire life with a passion for all things SEC football. I'm eager to jump right into Cowbell Corner and provide you with all your Mississippi State Bulldogs news. Connect with me on Twitter, currently known as X, @mawoods_ 