The Morning Bell: May 5, 2024: Bulldogs Baseball Earns Another Ranked Victory
On Saturday, Mississippi State baseball earned yet another ranked win on the season, taking down No. 23 Alabama, 8-1. Men's Tennis also picked up a victory, defeating Middle Tennessee State 4-0 and advancing to the Sweet Sixteen for the fifth time in the last six seasons.
Bulldogs softball fell to Georgia on Saturday, giving State its 17th loss on the season, and twelfth conference loss.
Today's Schedule
Softball: No. 14 Georgia at Mississippi State, 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network
Baseball: No. 23 Alabama at Mississippi State, 12 p.m. on SEC Network+
Mississippi State Results
Did You Notice?
- Mississippi State men's tennis advanced to the Sweet sixteen for the fifth time in six years, and will now face off against first seeded Ohio State.
- Mississippi State transfer defensive lineman Caleb Bryant committed to Southern Mississippi. Bryant is a former 3-star who redshirted last season with the Bulldogs.
Countdown to Mississippi State’s 2024 Opener
- 118 Days
Daily Dose of Mike Leach
On upsets in college football: "Everybody's all surprised every time this stuff happens. It surprises me everybody gets surprised, because it happens every year like this that there are surprises. The most surprising thing would be if there weren't any surprises. So therefore, in the final analysis, none of it's really that surprising."
Follow Us On:
- Twitter: @CowbellCorner