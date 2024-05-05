Mississippi State Earns No. 6 Seed in SEC Softball Tournament
STARKVILLE – No. 19 Mississippi State won its final SEC series of the season on Sunday with a 2-1 win. That win helped the Bulldogs gain the No. 6 seed in the upcoming SEC Softball Tournament.
Mississippi State (33-17, 12-12 SEC) will face 11th seeded South Carolina (33-21, 8-16 SEC) in the first round of the conference tournament at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Bulldogs won their season series against South Carolina in April by with 6-0 and 4-0 victories before losing the final game 3-1. The winner will face No. 3 seed Texas A&M in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Thursday.
All first round and quarterfinal games will air live on SEC Network. The semifinals games and championship game will be televised on ESPN2. The SEC Championship game is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday.
MSU is coming off a series victory against Georgia, securing the series with a 2-1 win on Sunday. Aspen Wesley is hot inside the circle at the perfect time for the Bulldogs. The Philadelphia, Miss. native struck out nine batters in Sunday’s victory and has recorded 22 strikeouts in her last three games while allowing just three runs on 10 hits.
2024 SEC Softball Tournament Schedule
Tuesday
Game 1: No. 13 Ole Miss vs. No. 12 Kentucky, 6 p.m., SEC Network
Wednesday
Game 2: No. 9 Alabama vs No. 8 LSU, 10 a.m., SEC Network
Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs No. 5 Missouri, 1 p.m., SEC Network
Game 4: No. 10 Auburn vs. No. 7 Georgia, 4 p.m., SEC Network
Game 5: No. 11 South Carolina vs. No. 6 Mississippi State, 7 p.m., SEC Network
Thursday
Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs. No. 1 Tennessee, 10 a.m., SEC Network
Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. No. 4 Arkansas, 1 p.m., SEC Network
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. No. 2 Florida, 4 p.m., SEC Network
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. No. 3 Texas A&M, SEC Network
Friday
Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 6, 3 p.m., ESPN2
Game 11: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 8, 5:30 p.m., ESPN 2
Saturday
Game 12: Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 11, 4 p.m., ESPN 2