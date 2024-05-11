The Morning Bell: Saturday, May 11, 2024: Mississippi State Players Receive All-SEC Honors
STARKVILLE – No. 17 Mississippi State’s time at the SEC Softball Tournament was unexpectedly short, but it doesn’t take away from their regular season accomplishments.
Three Bulldogs were named to the coaches’ All-SEC First and Second Teams on Wednesday. Madisyn Kennedy was named to the first team while Aspen Wesley and Sierra Sacco were each named to the second team. It’s just the sixth time in program history and first since 2019 three or more players were selected for the All-SEC teams.
Kennedy caught fire at the plate in March and April to put herself in contention for SEC Player of the Year consideration and ended the year with a league-leading nine home runs in SEC play. Wesley was named the NCAA Softball’s National Pitcher of the Week and is the only pitcher to shutout No. 14 Georgia this season.
Sacco led MSU in batting average, multi-hit games and on-base percentage, which was fifth best in the SEC, and stole 19 bases without being caught. Sacco was just as stellar in the infield, extending her streak of error-less softball from last season to 134-straight chances without an error.
MSU will wait until Sunday’s NCAA Selection Show to find out it’s postseason destination. The announcement will be televised on ESPN2 at 6 p.m.
Today’s Schedule
Baseball: Mississippi State at No. 5 Arkansas, 6 p.m., SEC Network+
Track and Field: Ended Day 2 of the SEC Outdoor Championships in ninth place
Men’s Tennis: No. 15 Mississippi State at No. 1 Ohio State, NCAA Tournament, 11 a.m.
Mississippi State Results
Baseball: No. 5 Arkansas 7, Mississippi State 5
Did You Notice?
Kennedy Jackson was the only Bulldog to finish an event on the podium. She finished second in both the Women Heptathlon 100M Hurdles and Women Heptathlon 200M and was third in the Women Heptathlon Long Jump.
No. 15 MSU has reached the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA men’s tennis tournament for the fifth time in the last six season. But the Bulldogs have a tough challenge ahead of them Saturday when they face No. 1 Ohio State.
