The Morning Bell: Saturday, May 25, 2024: MSU Golfer Named to WGCA All-America Team
STARKVILLE – Julia Lopez Ramirez is only a junior, but will already go down as one of the best women’s golfers for Mississippi State.
Lopez Ramirez was named to her second-straight Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) First Team All-American after finishing in eighth place at the NCAA Championships with a 2-under par four-day score. The Malaga, Spain native also won her second consecutive SEC Player of the Year award becoming the fifth SEC player to win the award back-to-back.
Additionally, Lopez Ramirez was named to the watchlist for the ANNIKA Award, given annually to the best women's college golfer in America, and the PING WGCA Player of the Year watchlist.
Today’s Schedule
Track and Field: NCAA First Rounds, 5 p.m. ESPN+
Mississippi State Results
Baseball: Tennessee 6, Mississippi State 5
Track and Field: NCAA First Rounds in Lexington, Kentucky
Did You Notice?
Countdown to Mississippi State’s 2024 Opener
98
Follow us on:
- Newsletter
- Twitter: @CowbellCorner
- Facebook: Cowbell Corner: All Things Mississippi State