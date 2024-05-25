Cowbell Corner

The Morning Bell: Saturday, May 25, 2024: MSU Golfer Named to WGCA All-America Team

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mississippi State Athletics

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Athletics

STARKVILLE – Julia Lopez Ramirez is only a junior, but will already go down as one of the best women’s golfers for Mississippi State.

Lopez Ramirez was named to her second-straight Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) First Team All-American after finishing in eighth place at the NCAA Championships with a 2-under par four-day score. The Malaga, Spain native also won her second consecutive SEC Player of the Year award becoming the fifth SEC player to win the award back-to-back.

Additionally, Lopez Ramirez was named to the watchlist for the ANNIKA Award, given annually to the best women's college golfer in America, and the PING WGCA Player of the Year watchlist.

Today’s Schedule

Track and Field: NCAA First Rounds, 5 p.m. ESPN+

Mississippi State Results

Baseball: Tennessee 6, Mississippi State 5

Track and Field: NCAA First Rounds in Lexington, Kentucky

Did You Notice?

Countdown to Mississippi State’s 2024 Opener

98

Follow us on:

  • Newsletter
  • Twitter: @CowbellCorner
  • Facebook: Cowbell Corner: All Things Mississippi State

We’ll Leave You With This

Published
Taylor Hodges

TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.