The Morning Bell: Sunday, May 19, 2024: Women's Golf Looks to Advance to Final Round of NCAA Championship

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mississippi State Athletics, including full TV listings.

Mason Woods

Mississippi State pitcher Khal Stephen (14) pitches against Ole Miss at Swayze Field in Oxford.
Mississippi State pitcher Khal Stephen (14) pitches against Ole Miss at Swayze Field in Oxford. / Bruce Newman/Special to the Clarion

Mississippi State was active on the diamond on Saturday with both baseball and softball suiting up for games. Bulldogs baseball took on Missouri in the final game of the regular season, losing 4-3, and softball took on both No. 8 Stanford and Cal State Fullerton in the Stanford regional, losing 2-1 to the Cardinal and 7-0 Cal State Fullerton.

Baseball will be back in action for the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama on Tuesday as they are set to face off against Ole Miss in the opening round, while softball's season came to a close with its loss to Cal State Fullerton.

Today's Schedule 

Women's golf, currently sitting in 12th place, will continue in the third round of the NCAA Women's Golf Championship on Sunday. The top fifteen teams will advance. Mississippi State is set to tee off between 10:57 and 11:41 a.m. CT. Follow live stats here.

Bulldogs Results

Baseball: Missouri 4, No. 16 Mississippi State 3

Softball: No. 5 Stanford 2, No. 23 Mississippi State 1, Cal State Fullerton 7, No. 23 Mississippi State 0

Women's Golf: 12th place after the second round of the NCAA Women's Golf Championship

Countdown to Mississippi State's Season Opener

104

Published
