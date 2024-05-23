Clutch Performances Lead the Way for Mississippi State Baseball
Mississippi State has struggled on offense the past few games. The Bulldog's middle-of-the-lineup duo of Dakota Jordan and Hunter Hines have contributed to that.
The pair have struggled immensely in the SEC tournament thus far, going a combined 0-10 at the plate with five strikeouts. However, their shortcomings have not slowed down their teammates, which is a tremendous sign for State.
The middle infield carried the offense tonight for the Bulldogs. First-team all-SEC shortstop David Mershon went 3-4 and hit a two-run home to give his team a 3-0 lead in the third.
Senior second baseman Amani Larry had his struggles earlier this season and was moved out of the leadoff spot, but the savvy veteran did not dwell on that. The Bossier City, La. native has been on fire lately, including going 3-5 tonight.
However, the difference between winning and losing high-level games is who can perform well when the pressure is at its highest. State struggled with that earlier this season, and they are not perfect now, but they have gotten much better in that department, leading to wins.
Khal Stephen drew the start on the mound, and the first-team All-SEC pitcher was throwing on short rest. It was clear that was the case, as the right-hander did not have his best stuff but battled to pitch five solid innings.
However, the Purdue transfer ran into trouble in the sixth, as he exited the game with runners on the corners with no outs. He finished with 5+ innings pitched, three earned runs, and four strikeouts.
The bullpen came up huge for State once the Aggies took the lead. The returning Nate Dohm pitched two scoreless innings to keep the game tied. The Indiana native looked sharp tonight, and the impact he can have on this team cannot be overstated.
Despite the fast start on offense, the State lineup stalled in the middle innings. Left fielder Bryce Chance reached via a hit-by-a-pitch with one out in the top of the ninth, and Mershon followed that up with a great at-bat.
The sophomore fell behind 0-2 but worked full count and was hit by the pitch. Hines reached on an error to load the bases, but Jordan flew out to shallow right field, and no runner advanced.
Connor Hujsak was the hero against Ole Miss, and once again, he came up clutch for State. The senior center fielder fell behind 0-2 before poking a two-RBI single into center field to give MSU a 5-3 lead.
Tyler Davis came out of the bullpen and slammed the door, working a perfect ninth inning. Performing in the clutch has been an issue for this all season, but they have figured it out at the perfect time.
"It is unbelievable," Hujsak said. "This is what you dream of as a little kid."