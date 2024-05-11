Did Mississippi State Baseball Get the Series Edge in Loss to Arkansas?
Mississippi State baseball dropped a wild, and frustrating game to Arkansas 7-5 to open this critical series on Friday evening at Baum Stadium in Fayetteville.
But there may have been a silver lining to it.
Granted, State fans and players don't want to hear about a moral victory because the Bulldogs had every opportunity to take this game. However, if MSU was going to lose, it may have done so in a way that could help it the rest of the weekend.
Going into the series, it was understood that game one would be a tall task for the Bulldogs as they would go against one of the top arms in the country in Razorback ace Hagen Smith. Smith pitched predictably well, giving up three runs in five innings while striking out 11.
However, State did what it needed to do, be within striking distance once Smith exited the game. A Hunter Hines three-RBI double tied the game in the last inning of work for the Razorbacks ace, forcing them to bring their top arms out of the bullpen.
Arkansas could not find a reliable arm once Smith exited, beginning with freshman Christian Foutch. He was the first arm out of the bullpen, and he worked 1.1 innings and threw 22 pitches before handing the ball over to another freshman, Gabe Gaeckle.
Gaeckle has thrown 31 innings for the Razorbacks out of the bullpen, and he was pulled after just getting four outs as he issued three walks, hit a batter, and gave up two runs while throwing 41 pitches.
Will McEntire took over for Gaeckle and also struggled, giving up a pair of hits that loaded the bases for MSU in the ninth. Gage Wood would close it out by getting a pair of popouts and a strikeout.
One game into the weekend and the Bulldogs have already faced four different bullpen pitchers , three of whom are among Arkansas' top arms. The offense left runs on the board as they stranded 13 runners, but their work tonight could pay dividends for the rest of the series.
Khal Stephen also did an excellent job for State. He extended his lead for most innings pitched in the SEC with another seven-inning outing. The junior right-hander gave up four runs, but was in line for the win as the Bulldogs took a 5-4 lead in the eighth.
However, Tyson Hardin, who has been great for MSU in the backend of the bullpen, did not pitch well. The junior right-hander usually pitches to contact with a lot of sinkers and cutters, only the Razorbacks got four hits and scored three runs to take a 7-5 lead, which would be enough.
It was undoubtedly frustrating as State was right there and did not capitalize on so many opportunities.
Yet Bulldog head coach Chris Lemonis has to like where his team stands heading into the rest of the weekend. With Jurrangelo Cijntje on the bump and a full bullpen behind him, the Bulldogs should have the pitching edge Saturday.