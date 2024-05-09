How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball versus Arkansas
STARKVILLE, Miss. — The Mississippi State Bulldogs will travel to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. There has been much talk about the Bulldogs hosting a regional, and D1 baseball projected them to host in their latest Field of 64.
Interestingly enough, they have State matched up with the Razorbacks. The path for MSU to host a regional is clear, but speculation has started to rise about whether they could play themselves into a national seed.
A series win in Fayetteville would put them within arms reach of it, but that will be a tall task. The Razorbacks tout one of the best pitching staffs in the country, and it will be a rokus environment.
However, the Bulldogs are playing good baseball, but what players need to step up for them to take the series? The key pitcher for the Bulldogs is Khal Stephen.
Stephen has been the ace of this staff and has routinely performed in big moments. He will have the chance to set the tone for the weekend going against Razorback ace Hagen Smith.
The key hitter is Dakota Jordan. Like his teammate Hunter Hines, Jordan is going through a slump by his lofty standards.
The sophomore outfielder is talented but has not been showing off that skill lately. If Jordan has a big weekend, the Bulldogs have a great shot at taking the series and entering the top eight national seed discussions.
What: Mississippi State Bulldogs (32-16) (14-10) versus Arkansas Razorbacks (40-9) (17-7)
When: Friday at 6:30 p.m. CT, Saturday at 6 p.m. CT, Sunday at 2 p.m. CT
Where: Baum Walker Stadium, Fayetteville, Arkansas
TV: SEC Network+ Friday and Saturday. SEC Network on Sunday
Last Meeting: Arkansas won the previous meeting last season, 11-6. Kellum Clark went 3-4.
Last time out, Razorbacks: Arkansas lost their previous game to Kentucky 7-4. The Razorbacks dropped the series to the Wildcats. Arkansas leadoff hitter Peyton Stovall went 3-5 with an RBI.
Last time out, Bulldogs: Mississippi State lost their previous outing to Alabama 10-5. The Bulldogs fell behind 4-0 early and could never recover.
Mississippi State Rotation:
Khal Stephen
Jurrangelo Cijntje
TBD
Arkansas Rotation:
Hagen Smith
Brady Tygart
Mason Molina