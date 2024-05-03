Live Updates: Mississippi State Baseball versus Alabama
Top of the 7th
Hodo rips a single up the middle.
Chance makes the grab, one down.
Black gets a strikeout, two down.
Black gets a strikeout to end it.
MSU wins 13-3.
Bottom of the 6th
Larry grounds a single into left field. He moves to third on a wild pitch
Kohler rips a single into right field.
Pulliam flies out to deep right field. A run scores.
Long grounds a single into left field.
Alabama will bring in Camden Hayslip to pitch.
Chance grounds into a 6-4-3 double play.
MSU leads 13-3.
Top of the 6th
Gavin Black takes over on the mound for Stephen.
Black gets a strikeout, one down.
Pulliam makes a diving grab, two down.
Miller will reach on an infield single.
Black hits the batter with a pitch.
Black gets a strikeout for the third out.
Bottom of the 5th
Chance grounds out to third base, one down.
Mershon grounds out to the second baseman, two down.
Jordan reaches on an infield single and gets to second on a throwing error.
Hines is given a free pass.
Hujsak flies out to center field to end the inning.
MSU leads 12-3.
Top of the 5th
Sleight rips a single into right field.
Eblin laces a single into the right field gap. Runners on the corners.
Miller flies out to right field, one down. A run scores.
Stephen issues a walk.
Lebron rips a double into the gap to drive in a run.
Another walk from Stephen loads the bases.
Hujsak loses the ball in the lights, and it drops. A run scores, and the bases are still loaded.
Long catches a pop-up, two down.
Kohler steps on the bag for the third out.
Bottom of the 4th
Chance hits a solo home run to left field.
Alabama will bring in Coulson Buchanan.
Mershon rips a single into right field.
Jordan works a walk.
Hines walks to load the bases.
Hujsak is hit by the pitch. A run scores.
Larry hits a grand slam.
Kohler flies out to center field, one down.
Pulliam grounds out to the shortstop, two down.
Long flies out to right field to end the inning.
MSU leads 12-0.
Top of the 4th
Stephen issues a leadoff walk.
Stephen gets a strikeout looking, one down.
Another strikeout for Stephen, two down.
Hujsak makes the grab in the right field gap for the third out.
Bottom of the 3rd
Hines destroys a ball for a solo homerun to left field.
Hujsak rips a single into right field.
Larry is hit by the pitch.
Kohler flies out to shallow right field, one down.
Both runners move up after a balk.
Pulliam strikes out, two down.
Long will drive home a run on an infield single, but Larry is tagged out to end the inning.
MSU leads 6-0.
Top of the 3rd
Stephen gets a strikeout, one down.
Hines makes a nice diving grab, two down.
Miller reaches on an infield single.
Petrutz rips a single into center field. Runners on the corners.
Stephen gets a strikeout for the third out.
Bottom of the 2nd
Kohler flies out to center field, one down.
Pulliam works a walk.
Long grounds out to the shortstop. Runner on second, two down.
Chance is hit by the pitch. Runners on first and second.
Mershon rips an RBI single into left field.
Jordan strikes out to end the inning.
MSU leads 4-0.
Top of the 2nd
Chance makes a running grab, one down.
Stephen gets a strikeout, two down.
Jordan makes the grab for the third out.
Bottom of the 1st
Chance drops a single into right field.
Mershon grounds into a fielder's choice. Runner on first, one down.
Jordan works a walk. Both runners move up on a wild pitch.
Hines drives a three-run home run over the center field wall.
Hujsak flies out to right field, two down.
Larry strikes out looking to end the inning.
MSU leads 3-0.
Top of the 1st
Hujsak makes the grab, one down.
Petrutz beats the shift for a one-out single.
Hujsak moves back a couple of steps to make the grab, two down.
Stephen gets a strikeout for the third out.
Mississippi State Starters
LF Bryce Chance
SS David Mershon
RF Dakota Jordan
1B Hunter Hines
CF Connor Hujsak
DH Amani Larry
3B Logan Kohler
2B Ethan Pulliam
C Johnny Long
SP Khal Stephen
Alabama Starters
3B Gage Miller
LF Ian Petrutz
SS Justin Lebron
1B Will Hodo
DH Kade Snell
CF TJ McCants
C Mac Guscette
RF Evan Sleight
2B Bryce Eblin
SP Greg Farone
STARKVILLE, Miss. — The Mississippi State Bulldogs take on Alabama at Dudy Noble Field for a pivotal series for both squads. The Bulldogs have won eight of their last nine games and are now firmly in the mix to potentially host a regional.
However, a series loss to the Crimson Tide would effectively end their hopes, and they are no slouch. Alabama took a series from Arkansas this year, and they are also potentially playing to host.
This is State's most significant home series since 2021, and a series win puts them in the driver's seat to host. The key pitcher for MSU is Tyson Hardin.
It is almost guaranteed that Khal Stephen and Jurrangelo Cijnte will have quality starts, but the backend of the bullpen has sometimes been an issue for State. However, Hardin has stepped up and has pitched great in his last few outings.
Bryce Chance is the key hitter for MSU. Chance has been the lead-off hitter for the past three games, and someone needs to step up and take over that spot for the Bulldogs.
What: Mississippi State Bulldogs (30-15) (12-9) versus Alabama Crimson Tide (28-16 (9-12)
When: Friday at 6 p.m. CT, Saturday at 2 p.m. CT, Sunday at 1 p.m. CT
Where: Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, Mississippi
TV: SEC Network+ all weekend
Series: Alabama holds a 214-207 advantage in this series. The first meeting came on May 1st, 1896.
Last Meeting: Mississippi State won their previous meeting over the Crimson Tide 8-4. Nate Dohm threw four scoreless innings.
Last time out, Crimson Tide: Alabama won their previous game over Ole Miss 10-3. Leadoff hitter Gage Miller went 3-5 with two RBIs.
Last time out, Bulldogs: Mississippi State won their last game 5-1 over their rival Ole Miss. It was a slow night for the Bulldog offense, but they scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth. Tyson Hardin and Tyler Davis threw 2.1 scoreless innings to close the game.
Mississippi State Rotation:
Khal Stephen
Jurrangelo Cijntje
Brooks Auger
Alabama Rotation:
Greg Farone
Zane Adams
Ben Hess