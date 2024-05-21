Live Updates: Mississippi State Baseball versus Ole Miss
Bottom of the 9th
Mershon works a leadoff walk. He moves to second on a wild pitch.
Jordan strikes out, one down.
Hines grounds out to first base, two down.
Hujsak walks it off with a two-run home run.
MSU wins 2-1.
Top of the 9th
Tyson Hardin is the new Bulldog pitcher.
Hardin issues a leadoff walk.
Kohler throws to Hines, one down. Runner on second.
State will walk Fischer.
Jordan makes the grab, two down.
Tyler Davis will take over for Hardin.
Bottom of the 8th
Kohler grounds a single into center field.
Powell flies out to right field, one down.
Pulliam strikes out, two down.
Chance strikes out to end the inning.
MSU trails 1-0.
Top of the 8th
Hujsak makes the grab, one down.
Auger gets a strikeout, two down.
Auger snags a pop-up for the third out.
Bottom of the 7th
Hines grounds out to the first baseman, one down.
Hujsak strikes out, two down.
Larry grounds out to the third baseman to end the inning.
MSU trails 1-0.
Top of the 7th
Kohler snags a pop-up, one down.
Ross lines a single into center field.
Another strikeout for Auger, two down.
Auger gets the third out with his 12th strikeout.
Bottom of the 6th
Stevens grounds out to the second baseman, one down.
Chance grounds out to the third baseman, two down.
Mershon will reach on an infield single. He gets to third on a failed pickoff attempt.
Jordan flies out to center field to end the inning.
MSU trails 1-0.
Top of the 6th
Auger gets a strikeout, one down.
Auger up to ten strikeouts, two down.
Rebels get a single, but the Bulldogs tag the runner for the third out.
Bottom of the 5th
Hines grounds out to the second baseman, one down.
Hujsak flies out to right field on the first pitch, two down.
Larry drops a double down the left field line.
Kohler is hit by the pitch.
Powell grounds out to the shortstop to end the inning.
MSU trails 1-0.
Top of the 5th
Furniss drives a solo home run over the center field wall.
Hujsak makes the grab, one down.
Hujsak snags it on the warning track, two down.
Auuger gets a strikeout for the third out.
Bottom of the 4th
Chance strikes out, one down.
Mershon grounds out to first base, two down.
Jordan lines out to left field to end the inning.
Tied at zero.
Top of the 4th
Hujsak makes the grab, one down.
Auger gets a strikeout, two down.
Chance makes a sliding grab for the third out.
Bottom of the 3rd
Kohler grounds out to the second baseman, one down.
Powell strikes lout looking, two down.
Stevens strikes out looking to end the inning.
Tied at zero.
Top of the 3rd
Auger gets his fourth strikeout, one down.
Another strikeout for Auger, two down.
Auger strikes out the side.
Bottom of the 2nd
Hines reaches on a throwing error.
Hujsak strikes out, one down.
Larry grounds into a 5-4-3 double play to end the inning.
Tied at zero.
Top of the 2nd
Mershon throws to Hines, one down.
Another strikeout for Auger, two down.
Chance snags it for the third out.
Bottom of the 1st
Chance strikes out, one down.
Mershon strikes out, two down.
Jordan flies out to left field to end the inning.
Tied at zero.
Top of the 1st
Hujsak makes the grab, one down.
Auger gets a strikeout, two down.
Auger gets a strikeout looking for the third out.
Mississippi State Lineup
LF Bryce Chance
SS David Mershon
RF Dakota Jordan
1B Hunter Hines
CF Connor Hujsak
2B Amani Larry
3B Logan Kohler
C Joe Powell
DH Nolan Stevens
SP Brooks Auger
Ole Miss Lineup
2B Luke Hill
DH Andrew Fischer
LF Jackson Ross
1B Will Furniss
CF Ethan Groff
RF Treyson Hughes
3B Judd Utermark
SS Brayden Randle
C Eli Berch
P Riley Maddox