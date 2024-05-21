Cowbell Corner

Live Updates: Mississippi State Baseball versus Ole Miss

The Bulldogs take on their rival in the first round of the SEC tournament.

Bottom of the 9th

Mershon works a leadoff walk. He moves to second on a wild pitch.

Jordan strikes out, one down.

Hines grounds out to first base, two down.

Hujsak walks it off with a two-run home run.

MSU wins 2-1.

Top of the 9th

Tyson Hardin is the new Bulldog pitcher.

Hardin issues a leadoff walk.

Kohler throws to Hines, one down. Runner on second.

State will walk Fischer.

Jordan makes the grab, two down.

Tyler Davis will take over for Hardin.

Bottom of the 8th

Kohler grounds a single into center field.

Powell flies out to right field, one down.

Pulliam strikes out, two down.

Chance strikes out to end the inning.

MSU trails 1-0.

Top of the 8th

Hujsak makes the grab, one down.

Auger gets a strikeout, two down.

Auger snags a pop-up for the third out.

Bottom of the 7th

Hines grounds out to the first baseman, one down.

Hujsak strikes out, two down.

Larry grounds out to the third baseman to end the inning.

MSU trails 1-0.

Top of the 7th

Kohler snags a pop-up, one down.

Ross lines a single into center field.

Another strikeout for Auger, two down.

Auger gets the third out with his 12th strikeout.

Bottom of the 6th

Stevens grounds out to the second baseman, one down.

Chance grounds out to the third baseman, two down.

Mershon will reach on an infield single. He gets to third on a failed pickoff attempt.

Jordan flies out to center field to end the inning.

MSU trails 1-0.

Top of the 6th

Auger gets a strikeout, one down.

Auger up to ten strikeouts, two down.

Rebels get a single, but the Bulldogs tag the runner for the third out.

Bottom of the 5th

Hines grounds out to the second baseman, one down.

Hujsak flies out to right field on the first pitch, two down.

Larry drops a double down the left field line.

Kohler is hit by the pitch.

Powell grounds out to the shortstop to end the inning.

MSU trails 1-0.

Top of the 5th

Furniss drives a solo home run over the center field wall.

Hujsak makes the grab, one down.

Hujsak snags it on the warning track, two down.

Auuger gets a strikeout for the third out.

Bottom of the 4th

Chance strikes out, one down.

Mershon grounds out to first base, two down.

Jordan lines out to left field to end the inning.

Tied at zero.

Top of the 4th

Hujsak makes the grab, one down.

Auger gets a strikeout, two down.

Chance makes a sliding grab for the third out.

Bottom of the 3rd

Kohler grounds out to the second baseman, one down.

Powell strikes lout looking, two down.

Stevens strikes out looking to end the inning.

Tied at zero.

Top of the 3rd

Auger gets his fourth strikeout, one down.

Another strikeout for Auger, two down.

Auger strikes out the side.

Bottom of the 2nd

Hines reaches on a throwing error.

Hujsak strikes out, one down.

Larry grounds into a 5-4-3 double play to end the inning.

Tied at zero.

Top of the 2nd

Mershon throws to Hines, one down.

Another strikeout for Auger, two down.

Chance snags it for the third out.

Bottom of the 1st

Chance strikes out, one down.

Mershon strikes out, two down.

Jordan flies out to left field to end the inning.

Tied at zero.

Top of the 1st

Hujsak makes the grab, one down.

Auger gets a strikeout, two down.

Auger gets a strikeout looking for the third out.

Mississippi State Lineup

LF Bryce Chance 

SS David Mershon 

RF Dakota Jordan 

1B Hunter Hines 

CF Connor Hujsak

2B Amani Larry 

3B Logan Kohler 

C Joe Powell

DH Nolan Stevens

SP Brooks Auger

Ole Miss Lineup

2B Luke Hill

DH Andrew Fischer

LF Jackson Ross

1B Will Furniss

CF Ethan Groff

RF Treyson Hughes

3B Judd Utermark

SS Brayden Randle 

C Eli Berch

P Riley Maddox 

