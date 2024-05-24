Live Updates: Mississippi State Baseball versus Tennessee
Bottom of the 5th
Top of the 5th
Mershon throws to Hines, one down.
Cheatham issues a walk.
Larry makes a diving stop, and throws to Hines, two down.
Curley lines an RBI single into right field.
Hujsak makes the grab for the third out.
Bottom of the 4th
Mershon is hit by the pitch. He steals second.
Hujsak flies out to center field, one down.
Jordan pops out to catcher, two down.
Kohler strikes out to end the inning.
MSU trails 2-0.
Top of the 4th
Chapman lines a double down the left field line.
Hujsak makes the grab, one down.
Kohn issues a walk. Runner on third.
Cole Cheatham is the new Bulldog pitcher.
Powell throws out the runner, two down. A run scores.
Cheatham issues a walk.
Cance makes the grab for the third out.
Bottom of the 3rd
Powell pops out to the shortstop on the first pitch, one down.
Pulliam grounds out to second base, two down.
Chance grounds out to the pitcher to end the inning.
MSU trails 1-0.
Top of the 3rd
Burke lines a single into center field.
Hines makes the grab, one down.
Kohn hits the batter with a pitch.
Ensley singles to load the bases.
Chance makes the grab, two down. A run scores.
Larry throws to Hines for the third out.
Bottom of the 2nd
Jordan pops out to the first baseman, one down.
Kohler will reach on an error by the second baseman.
Larry grounds into a fielder's choice, two down.
Hines flies out to right field to end the inning.
Tied at zero.
Top of the 2nd
Tears grounds a single into center field.
Kohler cannot field it cleanly. Runners on first and second.
Kohn gets a strikeout, one down.
Chance makes the grab, two down.
Hines makes the grab for the third out.
Bottom of the 1st
Chance grounds out to the first baseman, one down.
Mershon lines out to left field, two down.
Hujsak strikes out to end the inning.
Tied at zero.
Top of the 1st
Hujsak makes the grab on the run, one down.
Burke rips a single into left field.
Kohn issues a walk.
Kohn gets a strikeout, two down.
Larry steps on the bag for the third out.
Mississippi State Lineup
LF Bryce Chance
SS David Mershon
CF Connor Hujsak
RF Dakota Jordan
3B Logan Kohler
2B Amani Larry
1B Hunter Hines
C Joe Powell
DH Ethan Pulliam
SP Pico Kohn
Tennessee Lineup
2B Christian Moore
1B Blake Burke
3B Billy Amick
LF Dylan Dreiling
CF Hunter Ensley
RF Kavares Tears
SS Dean Curley
DH Robin Villeneuve
C Cal Stark
SP Drew Beam