Live Updates: Mississippi State Baseball versus Tennessee

The Bulldogs are looking to advance to the semi-finals of the SEC tournament. 

Bottom of the 5th

Top of the 5th

Mershon throws to Hines, one down.

Cheatham issues a walk.

Larry makes a diving stop, and throws to Hines, two down.

Curley lines an RBI single into right field.

Hujsak makes the grab for the third out.

Bottom of the 4th

Mershon is hit by the pitch. He steals second.

Hujsak flies out to center field, one down.

Jordan pops out to catcher, two down.

Kohler strikes out to end the inning.

MSU trails 2-0.

Top of the 4th

Chapman lines a double down the left field line.

Hujsak makes the grab, one down.

Kohn issues a walk. Runner on third.

Cole Cheatham is the new Bulldog pitcher.

Powell throws out the runner, two down. A run scores.

Cheatham issues a walk.

Cance makes the grab for the third out.

Bottom of the 3rd

Powell pops out to the shortstop on the first pitch, one down.

Pulliam grounds out to second base, two down.

Chance grounds out to the pitcher to end the inning.

MSU trails 1-0.

Top of the 3rd

Burke lines a single into center field.

Hines makes the grab, one down.

Kohn hits the batter with a pitch.

Ensley singles to load the bases.

Chance makes the grab, two down. A run scores.

Larry throws to Hines for the third out.

Bottom of the 2nd

Jordan pops out to the first baseman, one down.

Kohler will reach on an error by the second baseman.

Larry grounds into a fielder's choice, two down.

Hines flies out to right field to end the inning.

Tied at zero.

Top of the 2nd

Tears grounds a single into center field.

Kohler cannot field it cleanly. Runners on first and second.

Kohn gets a strikeout, one down.

Chance makes the grab, two down.

Hines makes the grab for the third out.

Bottom of the 1st

Chance grounds out to the first baseman, one down.

Mershon lines out to left field, two down.

Hujsak strikes out to end the inning.

Tied at zero.

Top of the 1st

Hujsak makes the grab on the run, one down.

Burke rips a single into left field.

Kohn issues a walk.

Kohn gets a strikeout, two down.

Larry steps on the bag for the third out.

Mississippi State Lineup

LF Bryce Chance 

SS David Mershon 

CF Connor Hujsak

RF Dakota Jordan

3B Logan Kohler 

2B Amani Larry

1B Hunter Hines 

C Joe Powell

DH Ethan Pulliam 

SP Pico Kohn 

Tennessee Lineup

2B Christian Moore

1B Blake Burke 

3B Billy Amick 

LF Dylan Dreiling 

CF Hunter Ensley 

RF Kavares Tears

SS Dean Curley

DH Robin Villeneuve 

C Cal Stark

SP Drew Beam

