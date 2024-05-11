Mississippi State Baseball Falls to Arkansas 7-5 in Game One
STARKVILLE, Miss. — The Mississippi State Bulldogs drop game one to Arkansas 7-5. The Bulldog offense threatened in the first after the first two batters reached on walks, but three straight strikeouts would end the threat.
However, the ability to drive up Arkansas ace Hayden Smiths' pitch count would pay dividends later. Khal Stephen drew the start for MSU and was flawless through three but ran into trouble in the fourth.
The Razorbacks scored on a wild pitch and got a two-run home run to take a 3-0 lead. The Bulldogs would answer back in the fifth after a pair of walks and a single from Logan Kohler loaded the bases.
Hunter Hines, who struck out in an RBI opportunity in the first, stepped in and lined a three-run double down the right-field line to tie the game.
The Razorbacks would break the tie in the sixth with a solo home run off Stephen. Stephen's final line was seven innings, four earned runs, and six strikeouts.
After his exit, the Bulldogs would take the lead as the Razorback bullpen struggled to find the zone. Johnny Long walked with the bases loaded to tie it, and Bryce Chance hit a sacrifice fly to give MSU a lead.
Tyson Hardin took over for Stephen on the mound in the bottom of the eighth. Hardin could not hold the lead as three singles tied the game up at five.
Another Razorback single gave them a 7-5 going into the ninth. Like they did all night, the Bulldogs got runners on base as two singles and a walk loaded the bases with no outs.
However, a pair of pop-outs and a strikeout looking ended the Bulldog threat. It was a wild game, and the Bulldogs burned several of the Razorback's key bullpen arms, which should bode well for the rest of the series.
Game two is tomorrow at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.