Mississippi State Baseball is Heading to Charlottesville for the NCAA Regionals
STARKVILLE, Miss.— Mississippi State baseball got the unfortunate news on Sunday that they will not be hosting. However, they were close to hosting, so the committe will try to give them a favorable matchup as a two-seed.
In years past, a State team hitting the road would not be good, and indeed, this group of Bulldogs would have preferred to play at home, but they have the depth to overcome being on the road. Khal Stephen and Jurrangelo Cijntje are a lethal combination of starting pitchers and could easily prevail State through a regional.
The offense needs to come around for State. The lineup did not play well despite winning a pair of games in Hoover. Multiple bats are currently cold for MSU, but the most glaring concern is the lack of production from Dakota Jordan and Hunter Hines.
The pair only combined for one hit in the SEC tournament. If the Bulldogs want to advance into a Super Regional, both of those guys need to play better.
Mississippi State will head to the Charlottesville regional. The field is the following: Virginia (1), Mississippi State (2), St. Johns (3), and Penn (4).
The Bulldogs will take on St. John on Friday. They are paired up with the Fayetteville regional.
That field includes Arkansas (1), Louisiana Tech (2), Kansas State (3), and SE Missouri State (4).