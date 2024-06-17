Mississippi State Baseball Lands A USC Upstate Transfer
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Transfer portal news went silent for Mississippi State baseball after landing a second transfer portal commitment early last week. However, State has added Noah Sullivan to its class.
The Orlando, Fla native produces both on the mound and at the plate. Pitching-wise, the 6-1 225-pound righty was very effective for USC Upstate as he finished his three-year career with an ERA of 3.95.
However, he exploded onto the scene in 2024 with 14 appearances, all out of the bullpen. Sullivan finished the season with an 8-1 record and a 4.88 ERA on 75.2 innings pitched.
A concerning stat is that he allowed 76 hits, or nearly one hit for every inning pitched. The raw talent is there, but he will need some refining from MSU pitching coach Justin Parker.
At the plate is where Sullivan shined as he hit .313 for his career. In 2023, Sullivan showed off his power after having only five combined home runs in his first two years, and he exploded with 17 long balls in his junior season.
He also batted a career-high .324 while driving in 56 runs. Sullivan mainly played first base, and MSU is still waiting for the decision of Hunter Hines, its first baseman last season.
Hines could leave to play professional baseball; if so, Sullivan could slide right in at first base. Like the other two transfer portal commitments, Sullivan does not strike out much. He finished the 2023 season with 31 strikeouts and 37 walks.
MSU coaches have gotten off to a solid start in the transfer portal, but they still need to add a few pieces to have a postseason roster.