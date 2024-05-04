Mississippi State Baseball Tops Alabama 13-3 in Game One
STARKVILLE, Miss. — The Mississippi State Bulldogs claim game one over the Crimson Tide 13-3 in this critical series. A fast start has typically eluded State this year, but that was not the case tonight.
The red-hot Hunter Hines got the Bulldogs on the board with a three-run home run to center field. The offense was far from done there as David Mershon and Johnny Long each had RBI singles, and Hines hit another home run to give MSU a 7-0 lead.
Bryce Chance and Amani Larry join the home run party in the fourth as Chance hit a solo jack, and Larry broke the game open with a grand slam to give State a 12-0 lead.
Khal Stephen drew the start for MSU, and he was solid. The Purdue transfer gave up three runs in his five innings of work and had six strikeouts.
This was a statement win for the Bulldogs, and it was a great sign to see the offense perform as well as they did. While Stephen was not his typical self, he did his job with a big lead, which is to fill the strike zone.
State is looking to potentially stack wins and build its resume to host in June. They will go for the series win tomorrow at 2 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.