Opinion: Bulldogs' 1-2 Pitching Punch Could Propel State Far in Postseason
STARKVILLE, Miss. — The turnaround for Mississippi State baseball this season has been exciting to watch unfold. The Bulldogs have a reasonable path to hosting a regional, which would have sounded absurd two months ago.
This team's toughness stands out as the players have constantly pushed past adversity. Many factors have led to this team's success, but what is the biggest reason, and what gives them a chance to make a run once postseason play starts?
Starting pitching makes the Bulldogs dangerous, particularly the Khal Stephen and Jurrangelo Cijntje duo. When State went on its magical run in Omaha, Will Bednar proved to be the difference for that team. He was solid all season but hit a different level by pitching six scoreless innings against Texas while striking out 15 in the opening game.
Bednar got the ball again in Game 3 of the national championship series and once again dominated by throwing six no-hit innings. Other great players were on that team, but none made a more significant impact during the College World Series.
Similarly, when Ole Miss won the national title the following year, a pair of starting pitchers led the way. Dylan DeLucia and Hunter Elliot propelled the Rebels in Omaha, and every time they got the ball, it was domination.
When LSU won the national title last season, pitching was again the difference. While the Tigers had the top two picks in the MLB draft, Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews, the staff was in flux near the end of the regular season when Skenes was not on the mound. However, the emergence of Thatcher Hurd keyed the title run.
Stephen and Cijntje have the potential to follow suit and rise to the occasion in the postseason like the last three national champions.
Stephen has been lights out since SEC play began and has quickly become one of the top arms in the conference.
The Purdue transfer is 5-2 with a 2.77 ERA in conference play and has pitched 48 2/3 innings. He is not overpowering but steady and always pitches his best when the pressure is at its highest. In the series opener against Auburn, the Bulldogs held a 5-1 lead with Stephen on the mound, and the big righty was working on fumes as the Tigers loaded the bases with one out.
However, Stephen bore down and got his tenth and 11th strikeout to strand three runners. He showed a lot of emotion leaving the mound, and State head coach Chris Lemonis said he does not shy away from clutch situations.
"He gets stronger as the game goes on," Lemonis said. He wasn't going to give the ball up in that moment."
His latest start against Alabama was not his typical self, as he worked five innings and allowed three earned runs. However, the Bulldogs holding a 12-0 lead might have swayed that.
"Khal was great through four (innings)," Lemonis said. "He has pitched in so many tight games and never been able to take a deep breath, and it is almost like you lose focus."
Simply put, Stephen is a warrior on the mound who plays with a lot of emotion. Every team needs a big-game pitcher, and he fills that role for State.
"He is just a high-level competitor," Lemonis said. "I tell the rest of the guys to watch and learn."
Cijntje is the opposite of Stephen in many ways, as he is quiet and rarely shows emotion when leaving the mound. However, the ambidextrous pitcher is oozing with talent, gets better with every start, and has taken tremendous strides under first-year pitching coach Justin Parker.
Cijntje is 4-1 with a 4.23 ERA and has pitched 44.2 innings in SEC play. The sophomore's problem has been finishing well.
Against Vanderbilt, Cijntje was excellent through five innings and had not allowed a run with ten strikeouts, but he ran into trouble in the sixth and gave up three runs before exiting. The Florida native did not falter late in his last start against Alabama, pitching seven innings, allowing one run with eight strikeouts.
Cijntje still found a way to remain consistent even when not being completely on, which is often the mark of a good pitcher. He adjusted his game plan by relying more on his mid to high 90s fastball than his wicked slider.
"I did not have my best stuff, but I battled through it," Cijntje said.
He also showed the mentality needed to thrive in the postseason by wanting to stay in the game in the seventh instead of turning it over to the bullpen.
"He (Justin Parker) came out and was like, I think we are going with TD (Tyler Davis) here, and I was like, I am not coming out," Cijntje said. "I just did not want to come out."
Lemonis said his competitiveness is what has taken the most significant stride.
"That is where Loo (Jurrangelo) has really grown.... going late into games, Park (Justin Parker) went to take him out, and he did not want to come out, which was good to see," Lemonis said.
The college baseball postseason is all about winning two games, whether a super regional or getting a team into the winner's bracket in a regional or Omaha. State has two starters who could potentially carry the team deep into the postseason.