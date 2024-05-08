Where Does Mississippi State Baseball Fall in the Latest Postseason Projection
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State baseball has played great baseball the past few weeks. It all started when the Bulldogs swept Auburn at home.
They were still playing for merely a spot in the postseason, but after a sweep, there were whispers about playing themselves into hosting contention. However, State needed to take a series on the road against Vanderbilt to make the whispers grow louder, and they did.
After a 4-0 loss in the series opener, the Bulldogs answered to take the next two games and the series from the Commodores. The series win hoisted the Bulldogs back into the top 25, but they faced another ranked opponent, this time at home.
Alabama traveled to Dudy Noble Field, and the Bulldogs continued their hot streak with a dominant 13-3 win on Friday. They followed that up with an 8-1 victory in game two to clinch the series, but they dropped the series finale 10-5.
The loss did not hurt the Bulldogs, as they just needed a series win to stay on the path to hosting a regional. They currently sit at 14 SEC wins, and the magic number is likely 17, but it would be close.
Baseball America
Baseball America has the Bulldogs projected to be a two-seed in the number-15 national seed Duke regional. MSU would play Northeastern in the first round, the number three seed.
Meanwhile, the Blue Devils will play the number four seed Saint Louis. The Bulldogs are inching closer and closer to becoming a national seed.
The College Station regional is matched up with the Durham regional. The field includes Texas A&M (1), Louisiana (2), TCU (3), and Sacred Heart (4).
D1 Baseball
Mississippi State is projected to host, according to D1 Baseball, as the number 12 overall national seed. Oklahoma State (2), Louisiana Tech (3), and Samford (4) are the rest of the projected field.
MSU played Samford in 2021 in the opening game of the Starkville Regional. The Bulldogs could play their way into a higher seed, including a potentially top eight national seed, where they would host both a regional and super regional.
They are matched up with Arkansas, who they play this weekend.