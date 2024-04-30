Georgia Southern Transfer Commits to Mississippi State Women's Basketball
STARKVILLE, Miss— Terren Ward has committed to Mississippi State, and she may be the best addition from the portal Bulldog head coach Sam Purcell has made this cycle. Ward had a great career at Georgia Southern as she was a significant contributor for four years.
In her freshman season for the Eagles, she averaged 7.9 points per game and 4.6 rebounds while only making two starts and was named the Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year. Once again, she primarily came off the bench her sophomore year, only making 11 starts, but she made quite the impact by averaging 15.3 points a game and 7.6 rebounds.
She was named the Sun Belt Conference Sixth Woman of the Year. Going into her junior season, she would finally become a primary starter and was named to the first-team All-Sun Belt team after averaging 18.5 points a game and 8.2 rebounds.
She was again named to the first-team All-Sun Belt team her senior season after putting up 22 points and 9.1 rebounds a game. At 5-11, Ward is versatile, but she is listed as a guard.
However, with her career rebounding numbers, she could easily play forward for State. The Georgia native will likely play anywhere she is needed, and the Bulldogs have an excellent connection with her.
Anita Howard was Ward's head coach at Georgia Southern, but the former recently parted ways with the Eagles and is now an assistant for Purcell. This excellent relationship likely played a significant role in her committing to the Bulldogs.
Purcell has been busy during the offseason, hiring assistant coaches and rebuilding his roster. While things looked shaky for a bit, he has done an excellent job thus far in bringing in talented players. The Bulldogs are likely still looking to add an experienced forward or center.