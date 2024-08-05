2024 EA Sports College Football 25 Season Simulation: Mississippi State Bulldogs
Predictions season is in full force as the entire country prepares to ramp up the excitement in anticipation of the 2024 college football season.
As many experts throw their hats into the ring for a preseason pick, many forget that a great simulation tool is now, after more than a decade, back at the fingertips of fans everywhere. With just the click of a few buttons, a week-by-week simulation of the 2024 football season can be viewed in incredibly depth. For Mississippi State, that means a couple surprising results.
Week One - FCS Midwest (Eastern Kentucky)
Mississippi State - 35, FCS Midwest - 10
EA has Mississippi State handling its business in week one against the in-game counterpart of Eastern Kentucky University on August 31 of this year. First year transfer quarterback and redshirt senior Blake Shapen tossed for four touchdowns in the simulation and totalled 259 yards through the air on the day.
Davon Booth led all rushers with 60 yards on the ground on 17 carries and found the end zone once for the team's fith touchdown of the game. Kevin Coleman torched the FCS Midwest defense for six receptions and 82 yards on his way to two touchdown grabs. You can't win them all if you don't win the first one, and Mississippi State did just that in this sim.
Week Two - Arizona State
Mississippi State - 34, Arizona State - 17
MSU was able to double up the Sun Devils on the road after a 24 point fourth quarter. Shapen turned around a poor performance in the first half in which he threw two interceptions and threw three scores to elevate Mississippi State on the road.
Nick Barr-Mira made a pair of field goals to further elevate the Mississippi State offense after Davon Booth was shut down for just 33 yards on the day while managing to find the end zone once. Mississippi State entered week three with a 2-0 record and some adversity under its belt.
Week Three - Toledo
Mississippi State - 42, Toledo - 14
For the first time in the simulation, the Mississippi State offense really flexed its muscles against Toledo. Shapen lit up the box score with 401 yards through the air and five scores while also completing 26/31 passes.
Booth found the end zone once again on his way to a 54 yard performance on 16 carries while Kelly Akharaiyi had a breakout game with 176 yards through the air and a pair of touchdown receptions. Coleman shined again as the secondary target with a pair of touchdown receptions as well.
Stone Blanton lit up any ball carrier in sight, forcing one fumble and recovering two to give Mississippi State a commanding edge in time of possession. As far as the simulation was concerned, the Bulldogs were rolling into week four.
Week Four - Florida
Mississippi State - 18, Florida - 34
This is where things began to turn south for MSU in the simulation. Shapen only completed just over half of his 35 passing attempts for 239 yards, two scores and one pick. Booth had success in the game and averaged 4.7 yards per carry, but because MSU found itself down early, only got 10 touches on the ground.
Despite a 15 point fourth quarter, MSU couldn't dig itself out of the hole it was found in early after going down 24-3 at the end of the third quarter. Thus, MSU suffered the first loss of the season and went into week five 3-1.
Week Five - Texas
Mississippi State - 14, Texas - 24
Most Bulldog fans would probably happy if this was the score of this year's scheduled game against Texas in real life, to be fair. For one reason or another, Arch Manning drew the start against Mississippi State and did enough to win as he tossed the Longhorns' only three touchdowns on the day.
CJ Baxter gave Mississippi State enough trouble on the ground to control the pace of play with 90 yards rushing on 15 carries. Coming away from Austin unscathed was highly unlikely to begin with, but MSU managed to keep it close.
Week Seven - No. 7 Georgia
Mississippi State - 35, Georgia - 34
Your eyes do not deceive you. In this simulation, Mississippi State shocks the College Football world and bests Georgia by one point in Athens.
MSU lived in the Georgia backfield and sacked Carson Beck a total of four times while holding Trevor Etienne to just 33 yards rushing in the game. Blake Shapen put on a masterful performance with over 350 yards through the air en route to three touchdown tosses and zero interceptions.
Kevin Coleman torched UGA for 167 receiving yards and a pair of scores. He also had 107 yards after the catch, showing off breakaway speed at the top of Mississippi State's receiving charts. With this win, the Lebby tenure pulls off one of the biggest upsets in program history in his first year at the helm.
Week Eight - No. 21 Texas A&M
Mississippi State - 36, Texas A&M - 35
The Bulldogs hang on by a thread yet again against Texas A&M just a week after beating Georgia by the same minute differential. Shapen's consistent and mistake-free play yet again guided MSU to victory in the simulation as he tossed three scores and zero picks.
The rushing attack was bottled up for Mississippi State with only 33 total yards on the day, but a pair of red zone scores was all it took to lift the Bulldogs to another narrow victory. Now at 5-2 with a pair of marquee wins, Mississippi State controlled its own destiny in the expanded playoff format.
Week Nine - Arkansas
Mississippi State 17, Arkansas 34
"The epitome of brutality" - Jon Rothstein. Yes, it's a basketball reference, but it perfectly sums up Mississippi State's week nine loss to Arkansas in the simulation.
Taylen Green lit up Mississippi State for 308 yards through the air and anther 27 on the ground for a pair of scores, but it was senior running back Ja'Quinden Jackson that did the most damage to the Bulldogs with 110 rush yards and another pair of touchdowns. Mississippi State's dream season is suddenly given a reality check, and the Bulldogs fall to 5-3.
Week 10 - UMass
Mississippi State - 21, UMass - 34
When it rains, it pours. Mississippi State had already won enough games to make it to a bowl if it just took care of business outside of the conference, but alas, UMass had other plans.
Despite Akharaiyi and Coleman both having more than 100 receiving yards on the day, the MSU offense falls short, and the defense didn't help itself out, either. De'Monte Russell had the Bulldogs' lone sack on the day. Woof.
Week 11 - No. 5 Tennessee
Mississippi State - 14, Tennessee - 31
The downhill slide only gets worse in week 11. Mississippi State can only muster two scores in the loss to the Vols, while Tennessee put up points in all four quarters.
A trio of rushing touchdowns by Dylan Sampson, Nico Iamaleava and Cameron Seldon sealled the deal for Tennessee and secures their spot as the nation's fifth best team at Mississippi State's peril in the simulation. At 5-5, the outlook is bleak for MSU's bowl chances.
Week 13 - No. 1 Missouri
Mississippi State - 14, Missouri - 38
The simulation is high on Missouri in 2024, and rightfully so for a team that is returning a metric ton of production. However fans view them at the No. 1 spot, they beat the simulated Mississippi State team down like they deserved the spot.
Brady Cook left the game early for the Tigers, but the two headed dragon of Marcus Carroll and Nate Noel were too much out of the backfield for Mississippi State as they combined for three scores on the ground.
The Tigers bottled up Shapen and the MSU passing attack, only allowing 158 yards through the air. Mississippi State's bowl hopes relied solely on the Egg Bowl now.
Week 14 - No. 4 Ole Miss
Mississippi State 14, Ole Miss 26
The odds weren't great for Mississippi State as they hit the road for the short drive to Oxford, but they were almost shut out in the game save for a 14 point fourth quarter.
Again, Shapen and company were locked up for just 261 yards through the air and a single score, while the MSU rushing attack was almost nonexistent. MSU's Egg Bowl loss marked the second straight season that the Bulldogs would not make any postseason trip.
Final Results
Mississippi State ended the simulated season at 5-7 (2-6) and 14th in the SEC - not terribly far from where many experts have the Bulldogs picked. Despite two marquee wins against top 25 teams, it was the devil in the details that held Mississippi State back from six wins in Jeff Lebby's first season.