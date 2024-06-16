Mississippi State Adds Another Pair of 2025 Commits
STARKVILLE, Miss. — It has been a busy day for the Mississippi State coaching staff, with four commits already on the day. The Bulldogs dipped into the in-state talent for one of their latest commitments, Josiah Clemons.
The Clinton, Miss. native preps at Clinton Christian Academy. The 3-star prospect is the first offensive lineman in the Bulldogs 2025.
The 6-7 335-pound offensive tackle holds numerous offers, including Arkansas State, Louisiana, and Memphis. The MSU coaching staff was the first to offer this impressive prospect.
The MSU coaching staff offered three of the four commits during camps earlier this month. The new State coaching staff, especially offensive line coach Cody Kennedy, has done well recruiting in their short time on the job.
Kennedy previously served as Arkansas's offensive line coach under its offensive coordinator Kendal Briles. Briles and Lebby run a similar scheme, and Kennedy's group was great up front, leading to him being a semi-finalist for the Broyles Award in 2021.
However, his recruiting has been a strength, and it showed in the transfer portal as he completely retooled Mississippi State's offensive line. Clemons has SEC size, an impressive first punch, and nice footwork.
Miami, Fla. native Sekou Smith Jr. is the fourth Bulldog commit of the day. The 6-1 170-pound safety is also the third defensive back to commit.
The 3-star recruit holds offers from Miami, Maryland, Arizona, and Louisville. At safety, he has excellent speed and natural ballhawk qualities.
The Bulldogs extended an offer on June 9th. This staff has done an excellent job of locking recruits in once they get on campus.