Mississippi State football currently has four hard commitments from the Class of 2023, and that list is expected to grow as future signing periods open up.

Each of MSU's commits is ranked as a high three-star prospect with one more year of high school football to play. The team's recruiting class is currently ranked 50th in the 247Sports Overall Rankings for 2023, but that ranking is expected to rise over the coming months.

Here are the four high school stars that have committed to Mississippi State and will be joining the team in the near future.

Ty Jones, RB, Bay Springs High School (MS)

Jones committed to the Bulldogs in December 2021 to become the first official member of the program's Class of 2023. The seventh-ranked player in the state has played a vital role for Bay Springs team as both a running back on offense and a linebacker on defense. In 2021, he averaged 8.0 yards-per-carry and helped lead Bay Springs to the Mississippi 1A State Championship. Jones had offers from five other FBS programs, including Ole Miss and Southern Miss.

Joseph Head, Edge, Holmes County High School (MS)

It only took nine days for Head to commit to MSU after receiving his initial offer from the university on January 9. The edge rusher totaled 88 tackles, 13 tackles-for-losses and 12 sacks for Holmes County in 2021. His height of 6-foot-3 and weight of around 200 pounds have made him a scary defender for offenses to face. Head also had offers from Southern Miss, South Alabama and Ole Miss.

Malik Ellis, OT, Laurel High School (MS)

Given Mississippi State's recent history with former Laurel offensive lineman Charles Cross, it's safe to say that Ellis is a huge pickup for the Bulldogs. State first offered the 58th-ranked offensive tackle in the nation in April 2020, and things came full circle when Ellis announced his commitment roughly two years later. He chose the Bulldogs over 16 other offers, including Auburn, Ole Miss and Missouri.

Seth Davis, RB, Katy High School (TX)

The Bulldogs' newest commitment is the 35th-ranked running back in the nation. Davis has totaled 4,215 rush yards on 483 rush attempts with 46 touchdowns in two seasons at Katy High School. The 5-foot-7, 170-pound speedster had 18 offers, including Florida, Louisville, Ole Miss and Utah.