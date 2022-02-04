Mississippi State Football Signs Nation's No. 16 Recruiting Class

Mississippi State football had another successful signing day on Wednesday and finished among the top schools in the nation.

According to Rivals, the Bulldogs finished the day ranked No. 16 in overall team standings. 21 recruits signed with the team yesterday, while one more is still a verbal commitment who has not yet signed. Of those 20 signees, seven are four-star recruits and 13 are three-star recruits. The class as a whole has a 3.23 average ranking.

Once again, the SEC dominated National Signing Day-- Texas A&M, Alabama and Georgia finished in the top three spots, respectively. Other SEC teams that landed in the top 25 include Tennessee (No. 12), Kentucky (No. 13), LSU (No. 14), Missouri (No. 17), Auburn (No. 18), Florida (T-No. 24) and South Carolina (T-No. 24).

As the 2022 college football season steadily approaches, here is everyone who has officially signed with the Bulldogs so far.

Percy Lewis, Four-Star OL, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (Perkinston, MS)

Trevion Williams, Four-Star DE, Crystal Springs High School (Crystal Springs, MS)

Jacarius Clayton, Four-Star DE, Tupelo High School (Tupelo, MS)

Kalvin Dinkins, Three-Star DT, Lake High School (Lake, MS)

Avery Sledge, Three-Star LB, Forrest County Agricultural (Brooklyn, MS)

DeCarlos Nicholson, Three-Star DB, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (Perkinston, MS)

Jakson LaHue, Three-Star OL, Azie High School (Azie, TX)

Kaydin Pope, Three-Star WR, Hardin County High School (Savannah, TN)

Zavion Thomas, Three-Star WR, John Ehret High School (Marrero, LA)

Marquez Dortch, Four-Star ATH, George County (Lucedale, MS)

Audavion Collins, Three-Star DB, Newton High School (Covington, GA)

Javae Gilmore, Four-Star LB, Amite High School (Amite, LA)

Lucas Taylor, Three-Star OL, St. Paul's Episcopal (Mobile, AL)

Donterry Russell, Three-Star DE, Provine High School (Jackson, MS)

Trent Singleton, Three-Star ATH, Raymond High School (Raymond, MS)

Braedyn Locke, Four-Star QB, Rockwall High School (Rockwall, TX)

Jarnorris Hopson, Three-Star WR, Horn Lake High School (Horn Lake, MS)

Wesley Miller, Three-Star DB, Heritage Academy (Columbus, MS)

Khalid Moore, Four-Star LB, Poplarville High School (Poplarville, MS)

Jackson Cannon, Two-Star OL, Ola High School (McDonough, GA)

Dakota Jordan, Three-Star ATH, Jackson Academy (Jackson, MS)