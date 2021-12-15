National Signing Day: Tracking Mississippi State's 2022 Class

Publish date:
Tracking Signing Day For Mississippi State: Looking Into Each Commitment
Mississippi State's 2022 class has shaped up to be a force to be reckoned with.
Wednesday marks National Signing Day for players across the country taking advantage of the NCAA's early signing period.
Mississippi State's 2022 recruiting class is shaping up to be a strong one in the December signing period and there have already been a handful of exciting flips in the Bulldogs' favor.
Here's a look into the list of Bulldogs who have put pen to paper (please check back as this list is updated):
LB Javae Gilmore
OL Percy Lewis
LB Avery Sledge
WR Jarnorris Hopson
EDGE Trevion Williams
WR Marquez Dortch
Read More
CB DeCaros Nicholson
CB Audavion Collins
DL Kalvin Dinkins
S Wesley Miller
OL Jakson LaHue
EDGE Donterry Russell
DB Trent Singleton
OL Lucas Taylor
QB Braedyn Locke
OL Jackson Cannon