National Signing Day: Tracking Mississippi State's 2022 Class

Mississippi State's 2022 class has shaped up to be a force to be reckoned with.

Wednesday marks National Signing Day for players across the country taking advantage of the NCAA's early signing period.

Mississippi State's 2022 recruiting class is shaping up to be a strong one in the December signing period and there have already been a handful of exciting flips in the Bulldogs' favor.

Here's a look into the list of Bulldogs who have put pen to paper (please check back as this list is updated):

LB Javae Gilmore

OL Percy Lewis

LB Avery Sledge

WR Jarnorris Hopson

EDGE Trevion Williams

WR Marquez Dortch

CB DeCaros Nicholson

CB Audavion Collins

DL Kalvin Dinkins

S Wesley Miller

OL Jakson LaHue

EDGE Donterry Russell

DB Trent Singleton

OL Lucas Taylor

QB Braedyn Locke

OL Jackson Cannon