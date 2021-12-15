Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Tracking Signing Day For Mississippi State: Looking Into Each Commitment

    Mississippi State's 2022 class has shaped up to be a force to be reckoned with.
    Author:

    Wednesday marks National Signing Day for players across the country taking advantage of the NCAA's early signing period.

    Mississippi State's 2022 recruiting class is shaping up to be a strong one in the December signing period and there have already been a handful of exciting flips in the Bulldogs' favor.

    Here's a look into the list of Bulldogs who have put pen to paper (please check back as this list is updated):

    LB Javae Gilmore

    OL Percy Lewis

    LB Avery Sledge

    WR Jarnorris Hopson

    EDGE Trevion Williams

    WR Marquez Dortch

    Read More

    CB DeCaros Nicholson

    CB Audavion Collins

    DL Kalvin Dinkins

    S Wesley Miller

    OL Jakson LaHue

    EDGE Donterry Russell

    DB Trent Singleton

    OL Lucas Taylor

    QB Braedyn Locke

    OL Jackson Cannon

    USATSI_13724923
    Football

    National Signing Day: Tracking Mississippi State's 2022 Class

    10 seconds ago
    USATSI_9769197 (3)
    Football

    Mississippi State Flips Kentucky Commitment

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_15605441
    Basketball

    Mississippi State Basketball Bounces Back With 79-50 Victory Over Georgia State

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_16058533
    Baseball

    Louisiana Tech Lands Bulldogs Baseball Transfer

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_17013744 (1)
    Football

    Former Mississippi State S Janari Dean Announces Transfer Destination

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_17064074
    Football

    Looking Into Every Power Five Quarterback Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal This Season

    Dec 14, 2021
    USATSI_17013744
    Football

    Mississippi State Loses DB to Transfer Portal

    Dec 13, 2021
    USATSI_17157308
    Football

    Leach On Players Opting Out of Bowl Games: 'It's One of the Biggest Absurdities'

    Dec 13, 2021