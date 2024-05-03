Recruiting Rundown: More Transfer Portal Visitors
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Jeff Lebby has been active in the transfer portal since he arrived in Starkville and continues building his roster for the fall. The former Oklahoma offensive coordinator has a method that MSU fans have not seen under the previous staff because he is always looking to get better.
However, first-year defensive coordinator Coleman Hutzler has not gotten as much traction with prospects as the offensive staff. Hutzler is still after prospects, including a talented defensive lineman who is set to visit this weekend.
Jeramiah McCloud
Starting the day with high school recruiting as the Bulldogs lost a 2025 commitment. McCloud originally committed to State back in January after visiting.
However, as the Florida native blew up, especially with his in-state schools, it became evident that it would be challenging for the Bulldogs to hold onto him. He maintained his commitment until April 21st, before he opened his recruitment back up.
The consensus 3-star flipped his pledge to Florida.
Trent Hudson: May 3rd-5th
Going back to Lebby, who is always on the lookout for new talent to add to his roster, he will host a transfer receiver this weekend. Do the Bulldogs necessarily need a new receiver? No. However, adding the New Mexico State receiver would only improve the team.
Hudson had 35 receptions for 551 yards and ten touchdowns last season. The Bulldogs receiving core was already pretty stacked with talent, but they lacked a true redone threat.
The Texas native has the frame to fill that role as he is listed as 6-3 180.
Bai Jobe: May 3rd-5th
One of the biggest concerns about the Bulldog roster next year is their depth on the defensive line. State has failed to add a guy with a lot of experience, but if they add the Michigan State transfer, the talent would be improved.
Jobe is ranked as a 4-star prospect by 247 Sports, and the Norman, Okla. native has only played football for five years. MSU defensive line coach David Turner is notorious for developing talent, and Jobe does not lack any skill, just experience.