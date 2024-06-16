Report: Mississippi State Football Lands a Pair of Secondary Commits
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby seemed to focus more on transfer portal recruiting during the Spring, something MSU fans are not used to. Coaches across the country have taken this method, and it has arrived in Starkville.
However, Lebby has been adamant about signing elite high school players, particularly in the Magnolia state. The former Oklahoma offense coordinator left Mississippi to land a pair of commits.
Stephen Miller and Derrion Horsley are the newest Mississippi State commits. Horsley is a Sharpsburg, GA native and preps at East Coweta High School. Last season, the 3-star-rated recruit by 247 sports, he recorded 38 tackles, 13 pass breakups, and an interception.
The Bulldogs offered Horsely on June 1st, and he pledged to MSU two weeks later. The 6-2 185-pound cornerback holds offers from East Carolina, Western Kentucky, Troy, and Georgia State.
What stands out about him is his physicality, length, and closing speed. Miller, the second MSU commit, is another Georgia native, hailing from Greensboro, GA.
The 6-1.5 180-pound safety had an impressive season last year on both sides of the ball. Offensively, he had 1,406 yards of all-purpose yards, and defensively made 13 tackles and made five interceptions.
The 3-star recruit has offers from Arkansas, Kansas, and LSU. Thus far, the MSU staff has had a successful weekend.
As most coaching staff do, the Bulldog coaches do well with recruits once they get to campus, dating back to December. The Bulldogs 2025 class is now up to six commits.
