Utah State Transfer Running Back Commits to Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Davon Booth is the newest member of the Mississippi State roster. First-year head coach Jeff Lebby has been actively pursuing a running back during the spring portal cycle and got a commitment from Miami (OH) running back Rashad Amos.
However, Amos flipped his commitment to Colorado, and it was back to square one for Lebby, but he may have gotten an upgrade. Booth spent two seasons at Cerritos College, a junior college in California, and was dominant in his sophomore season.
The Nevada native rushed for 1,442 yards and eight touchdowns in his final season at the JUCO level before heading to Utah State.
Booth was impressive in his only season for the Aggies, as he rushed for 805 yards on 120 carries and had a staggering 6.7 yards per carry. He had a career day against Colorado State as the 5-10 205 pounder rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns on only 14 carries.
His speed and explosiveness stand out from his game, which the Bulldogs currently lack in their running back room. The Lebby scheme is predicated on spacing and giving his best athletes plenty of open space to work in, and that fits well with Booths' game.
Lebby will likely still try to add another running back, but he has an explosive back, which he needed. Jeffrey Pittman proved he could effectively run between the tackles last year, but this new staff always looks to improve, so it will be something to watch.