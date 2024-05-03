Mississippi State Inducting Seven New Members Into M-Club Hall of Fame
Seven Mississippi State greats are set for induction into the M-Club Sports Hall of Fame on Oct. 25.
Former football players Danny Knight, Floyd "Pork Chop" Womack and the late Keffer McGee, along with women's basketball standout Jennifer Fambrough, baseball star Bobby Reed, softball legend Iyhia McMichael and former men's and women's tennis coach Andy Jackson will all be Class of 2024
inductees.
Here's a quick synopsis about the careers of each member of the 2024 class.
MSU M-CLUB SPORTS HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2024
Jennifer Fambrough Jordan (Women's Basketball – 1999-2003)
Jordan finished her career with 1,677 points, 731 rebounds, 204 assists and 150 steals. She was selected as an SEC Great in 2008. She's among the school's best in career scoring average, field goals made, free throws made, free-throw percentage, rebounding and more.
Jordan also is among the tops in single-game scoring and single-season field goal percentage.
She still holds the school record for most free throws made in a single game with 18. Jordan graduated as the Bulldogs' second all-time leading scorer and is still in the top-10.
Other accomplishments:
- 1999 All-America Freshman Team
- Three different All-Southeastern Conference selections.
- Led Mississippi State to its first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance in 1999 and would go on to help the Bulldogs to postseason play in all four years
Andy Jackson (Men's & Women's Tennis Coach: Women's Tennis – 1985-1989, Men's Tennis – 1989-2001)
As a coach, Jackson remains first all-time at State for career men's victories (220) and also has the highest winning percentage for any women's head coach (59.6 percent).
On the men's side, Jackson guided the Bulldogs to 11 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances from 1991 to 2001, reaching the Round of 16 on 10 different occasions, the quarterfinals five times and the semifinals twice. The Bulldogs captured the SEC Championship in 1993 and the SEC Tournament crown in 1996 under his leadership.
Other accomplishments:
- 1991 SEC Coach of the Year
- Combined, Jackson led the men's and women's programs to 14 finishes inside the top 25.
- He tutored 15 MSU All-Americans, two NCAA Champion doubles teams and six No. 1-ranked
individuals.
Danny Knight (Football – 1980-1983)
The talented pass catcher still ranks inside the top 10 in MSU history in career receiving yardage and is inside the top five in single-game and single-season yardage.
For his career, Knight caught 81 passes for 1,773 yards. His 21.89 yards per catch are the most ever at State for players who have caught 40 or more passes.
Other accomplishments:
- 1982 All-SEC Team selection
- Selected by the Miami Dolphins in the 1984 NFL Supplemental Draft
- Played in the USFL for the New Jersey Generals.
Keffer McGee (Football – 1993-1997)
In 1995, the running back ran for 1,072 yards and 13 touchdowns. At the time, McGee was only the third Bulldog ever to rush for over 1,000 yards in a single season.
In 1996, McGee was leading the SEC and was third in the nation with 481 rushing yards before suffering a season-ending injury against South Carolina.
McGee tragically passed away just ahead of fall camp in 1997. His Bulldog career ended with 1,647 rushing yards, 442 receiving yards and 19 total touchdowns.
Other accomplishments:
- He was also a model student-athlete as he earned a general business degree and was a three-time SEC Honor Roll selection.
Iyhia McMichael (Softball – 2001-2004)
McMichael ranks inside the MSU single-season top 10 in every major batting category, and her career numbers rank inside the top five in most categories as well. She was also incredibly talented in the field, still holding MSU's single-season and career records for outfield assists.
Other accomplishments:
- Three-time All-American
- Two-time SEC Player of the Year
- Earned Academic All-American honors as a senior.
- No. 1 overall pick in the inaugural National Pro Fastpitch Draft.
Bobby Reed (Baseball – 1988-1990)
The right-handed pitcher led the team in four different categories during his time including wins, earned run average, strikeouts and innings pitched. Reed also led the NCAA in ERA (1.09) during the 1988 season.
Until the 2008 season, Reed held the record at MSU for consecutive scoreless innings (25.1) and games started (22).
Reed was drafted in the 1990 MLB Draft to the Texas Rangers with the 89th pick in the third round. Reed played for three seasons in the minors and reached Double-A.
Other accomplishments:
- Freshman All-American (1988)
- ABCA All-Region Second Team (1990)
- All-SEC Second Team (1988,90)
- 1988 SEC Academic Honor Roll
- SEC All-Tournament Team (1990)
- NCAA Regional All-Tournament Team (1989-90).
Floyd "Pork Chop" Womack (Football – 1997-2000)
The offensive tackle was a member of three Mississippi State bowl teams as well as the
school's only SEC Western Division championship team in 1998. A fourth-round NFL draft pick in 2001, Womack went on to play in the NFL for 11 seasons for the Seattle Seahawks (2001-08), Cleveland Browns (2009-10) and Arizona Cardinals (2011). Womack started 71 NFL games before retiring at the end of the 2011 season.
Other accomplishments;
- Womack was selected as an SEC Legend in 2017.
- First-Team All-American in 2000, also earning All-SEC honors that season.
In addition to the Hall of Fame inductions, the M-Club will also recognize former Bulldog football player Howard Lewis with the Dowsing-Bell Valor Award and present the Leo Seal Award to former football player Jan Gwin.
The Dowsing-Bell Valor Award is presented annually and is named after State's first Black student-athletes, Frank Dowsing Jr. and Robert Bell. It is given to a former letter winner whose determination and perseverance in overcoming obstacles is a testament to their character. This year's honoree, Lewis, lettered for MSU from 1973 to 1975 and has exemplified great courage in overcoming obstacles and remaining active in MSU and M-Club activities.
Gwin becomes just the fourth-ever recipient of the Leo Seal Award, which on the occasions it is presented, goes to a former letter winner for their outstanding service to Mississippi State as well as someone who has also been successful in business and the community. Gwin is a two-time past president of the M-Club and has been active in M-Club activities since his graduation from State. Gwin has also served MSU as a member of the Bulldog Club and MSU Foundation boards, as well as the School of Business advisory board, where he served a term as president.