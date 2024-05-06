Morning Bell, May 6, 2024: Mississippi State Men's Tennis In Route For Sweet 16
The Mississippi State men's tennis program is one of the most consistent programs that go under the radar in Starkville. They have reached the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament for the second straight year and the fifth time in the last six seasons.
Seniors Nemanja Malesevic and Carles Hernandez finished their careers playing at A.J. Pitts Tennis Centre with a fantastic show. Their final two singles matches solidified another dominant stand as the Bulldogs clinched the Starkville Regional championship 4-0 over Middle Tennessee.
In the two matches during the Starkville Regional, MSU had a combined score of 8-0 while also improving their score to 19-7 for the season.
Today's Bulldogs Schedule:
Women's Golf: NCAA Bermuda Run Regional Live Stats
Bulldog Results:
Softball: No. 19 Mississippi State 2, No. 12 Georgia 1
Baseball: No. 23 Alabama 10, No. 16 Mississippi State 5
Countdown to Mississippi State's Football Season Opener:
117 days
Social Media
Check out our: