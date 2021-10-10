Big Ten Breakdown: A Complete Recap of Week 6 Across the Big Ten

A brief look at all of the action across the Big Ten in week six.

Saturday October 9

Maryland 17 at Ohio State 66

Life came at Maryland fast this season as they went from 4-0 and a high powered offense to now a second consecutive blowout loss to fall to 4-2 on the season. As for Ohio State it was more business as usual as their offense, led by quarterback CJ Stroud, continues to fire on all cylinders and put points up in bunches. Stroud put up video game numbers in this one, finishing with 406 yards and five touchdowns. The Buckeyes are now 5-1 on the season and are poised to make the Big Ten championship game once again.

Michigan State 31 at Rutgers 13

The college football world may need to start paying attention to Michigan State if they haven't been already. Led by a deadly trio on offense of quarterback Payton Thorne, running back Kenneth Walker III, and wide receiver Jalen Nailor, as they put up 591 yards of total offense. The dynamic of Thorne to Nailor was unstoppable, as Nailor was the receiver for 221 of Thorne's 340 yards and all three touchdowns. Not to be outdone, Walker III casually ran for 223 yards and a touchdown, moving the Spartans to 6-0 on the season.

Wisconsin 24 at Illinois 0

Just when one might think the Illinois season can't possibly get any worse, this game against Wisconsin happened. The Illinois offense was pretty much non-existent as they were unable to crack the century mark in yards on offense, only managing 93 yards. For the Badgers, their offense was absolutely dominant, putting up 391 yards rushing alone. Led by a two-headed monster out of the backfield in running backs Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen, who ran for 145 and 131 yards respectively and a touchdown each, the Badger offense moved the ball at will in this one. Wisconsin is now 2-3 on the season while Illinois falls to 2-5 and on the brink of missing a bowl game.

Penn State 20 at Iowa 23

This was the biggest game of the weekend for the Big Ten in terms of playoff and Big Ten championship implications and it did not disappoint. Both teams came into this game at 5-0 and delivered a low-scoring, defensive slugfest that has become synonymous with Big Ten football. While both teams would combine for 592 yards of total offense, the Iowa defense showed out in big fashion today, with four interceptions including a game sealing interception to secure the win. The Hawkeyes are now 6-0 on the season, setting up an exciting finish to the season in the Big Ten East.

Michigan 32 at Nebraska 29

In the primetime slot to wrap up the Big Ten slate in week six was Michigan at Nebraska and what a way to end the day it was. Looking to remain undefeated and move to 6-0, the Wolverines traveled to Lincoln to take on the Huskers. Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez did everything he could to win this game for the Huskers as he threw for 291 yards and three touchdowns. This was a very evenly matched game as it came down to the Wolverine defense holding on the final Nebraska possession to close this one out. Some of their wins haven't been the prettiest but the Wolverines are now 6-0 on the season as the Huskers drop yet another upset attempt in heartbreak fashion to fall to 3-4.

