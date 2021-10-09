Around the Big Ten: No. 11 Michigan State at Rutgers Game Recap

The Scarlet Knights (2-4) were looking to bounce back from a 52-13 blowout loss last weekend, but they were once again overpowered by an explosive Michigan State (6-0) offense, who won their sixth straight game to open the season, 31-13.

Rutgers started off strong and kept it close throughout the first half. They were the first team on the board and on the defensive end they were largely able to keep the dynamic Michigan State run game from breaking out on any huge runs in the first half. The Scarlet Knights had an impressive drive down the field that was capped off by a four-yard TD pass from junior quarterback Johnny Langan to junior wide receiver Aaron Cruickshank to give Rutgers the early lead.

On the ensuing drive, the Spartans redshirt sophomore quarterback Payton Thorne threw a 63-yard touchdown pass to redshirt junior wide receiver Jaden Nailor to even the score. The two sides ended the first quarter tied 7-7.

Michigan State was able to break away and create a comfortable lead in the second quarter due in large part to their impressive passing game and defense. On the next drive, the Spartans forced the Scarlet Knights to kick a field goal, which junior kicker Valentino Ambrosio converted for three points, giving Rutgers a three-point lead.

The lead for the Scarlet Knights was short-lived, however, as Thorne followed it up with another big pass to Nailor, who caught it at the 35 before creating separation and running it in for a touchdown to put Michigan State up 14-10.

Rutgers were again forced to take a field goal, which they converted to bring the deficit within one. With 6:20 remaining in the second quarter, Thorne threw his third touchdown pass of the first half, another deep ball to Nailor to give the Spartans a 21-13 lead heading into halftime.

Michigan State’s explosive run game was finally able to break through in the eighth minute of the third quarter when junior running back Kenneth Walker III made what felt like a back-breaking run into the end zone. Walker’s 94-yard run put the Spartans up 28-13 and also set a new record in MSU’s record book. The 94-yard run was the longest play from scrimmage in Michigan State history.

On a drive in the fourth quarter that lasted 6 minutes and 40 seconds, the Scarlet Knights were able to get all the way down the field and in the red zone. After failing to convert on third down, head man Greg Schiano kept his offense on the field to go for it on fourth down, but the Spartans pass rush made it impossible for the QB to find anyone and ultimately ended up throwing it away.

With 5:47 left in the fourth quarter Thorne threw his first interception of the game to Rutgers freshman defensive back Alijah Clark. Only a minute later, Scarlet Knights quarterback Noah Vendral was pressured into a fumble just before throwing a pass. Michigan State’s graduate student kicker Matt Coghlin put the finishing touches on the Spartans sixth-straight victory with a field goal that gave them the 31-18 win and made him the program leader in field goal conversions.

The standouts in this one were Thorne, Nailor and Walker. The Thorne and Nailor connection specifically was uncontainable in this one. The pair combined for three first-half highlight-level TD passes that gave them the lead, and MSU never looked back.

Thorne went 16-27 and finished the game with 339 passing yards and three touchdown passes. Nailor ended this game with 221 receiving yards and three 60-yard touchdown receptions. Walker ran a total of 234 yards on 29 carries, highlighted by his record-breaking run in the third quarter.

Rutgers will head to Evanston this weekend to try to break their three-game losing streak against a struggling Northwestern team in Ryan Field. MSU will aim to win their seventh straight game to start the season on Saturday against Indiana.

