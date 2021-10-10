Around the Big Ten: No. 9 Michigan at Nebraska Recap

Despite a hearty comeback effort by host Nebraska, Michigan outlasts the Huskers for a 32-29 victory to improve to 6-0.

Coming off of a dominant 56-7 victory over the Northwestern Wildcats last week, the Nebraska Huskers were looking to continue that momentum in their matchup against top-ten conference foe Michigan. Despite the Huskers' best effort, the Wolverines were able to sneak out of Lincoln with a win thanks to a 39-yard field goal from senior kicker Jake Moody with 1:24 left in the game.

After a scoreless first quarter filled with three-and-outs, Michigan was the first to get on the board as an interception from junior defensive back Daxton Hill brought the Wolverines to life. The following efficient six-play drive culminated in a 35-yard field goal from Moody, his first of four completions on the night.

Michigan would continue to command the second quarter, as another field goal from Moody (this one from 21 yards) along with a 3-yard touchdown run from senior running back Hassan Haskins just seconds before halftime gave the Wolverines a 13-0 lead heading into the intermission.

Whatever went on in the Huskers locker room during halftime seemingly sparked a complete flip of the script, as Nebraska opened the third quarter by storming down the field in a six-play, 75-yard drive. The touchdown–a 46-yard pass from junior quarterback Adrian Martinez to junior tight end Austin Allen–cut the Michigan lead in half, and marked the start of an action-packed quarter.

In response, Michigan's Haskins completed another 3-yard touchdown run for his second score on the night; however, the two-point conversion attempt from the Wolverines failed, giving them only a 19-7 lead.

Nebraska would cut that lead yet again, as Martinez connected with freshman running back Rahmir Johnson on a 41-yard pass. As the Huskers continued to creep closer and closer, it appeared as though the Wolverines were starting to feel the pressure, as on the following drive, Michigan threw two incomplete passes before junior quarterback Cade McNamara was intercepted and run for 20 yards by Huskers' senior corner Deontai Williams, marking the first interception of McNamara's career.

Set up on the Michigan 13-yard line with under a minute left in the third, the Huskers capped off a crazy quarter with a touchdown pass from Martinez to senior receiver Levi Falck; Martinez then ran it in to complete the two-point conversion, giving the Huskers a 22-19 lead going into the final 15 minutes.

The fourth quarter was filled with back-and-forth action, as Michigan immediately responded with a 10-play, 75-yard drive, finished off with a 29-yard touchdown run by sophomore running back Blake Corum. The Huskers would match that the following drive, as Martinez would get the job done himself with a 5-yard touchdown run to regain a 29-26 lead.

The Wolverines then marched down the field yet again, going 69 yards to set up a 31-yard field goal for Moody. The kick was good yet again, tying the score at 29 with three minutes left in the contest.

Yet, by that time, the Huskers' flame appeared to have burned out, as on a third and one QB sneak attempt, Martinez fumbled and Michigan's Brad Hawkins would recover and return for 19 yards, setting up the Wolverines at the Nebraska 18, setting the stage for the star of the night, Moody.

Moody connected on the 39-yarder to give the Wolverines the 32-29 lead, and the ultimate victory, as the senior went a perfect 4-4 on the night with field goal attempts.

The Wolverines ended the night with 459 total yards to the Huskers' 431, as McNamara completed 22 of 38 attempts for 255 passing yards. Although Martinez finished the night with 291 passing yards for Nebraska, it would not prove to be enough to pull off the upset.

The Michigan victory marks the first time since 2016 that the Wolverines have started a season 6-0, while also adding a 14th-straight loss against ranked opponents for the Huskers.

