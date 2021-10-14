Big Ten Breakdown: Your Complete Guide to Every Big Ten Game in Week 7

Saturday October 16

Rutgers at Northwestern

There is truly no telling how this game might go. Over the first three games of the season, the Scarlet Knights looked like a good team, going 3-0 behind an explosive offense averaging 41 points per game. Since then, however, they have lost three in a row while only managing a mere 13 points per game. They come into week seven facing a 2-3 Northwestern team fresh off of a bye week that came after a blowout loss to Nebraska. These are two teams who have struggled against the only quality opponents that they've played, making this one an interesting one to watch. That being said, if the Northwestern defense doesn't show up, this one could get ugly fast as the Scarlet Knight offense is capable of scoring in bunches.

Michigan State at Indiana

The Spartans continued to roll last weekend, beating Western Kentucky with ease to move to 6-0 on the season and crack the top ten in the rankings. They take on an Indiana team that has struggled at times this season, fresh off a bye week hoping to get a season defining win to right the ship. However, this one may not be that close, as this Michigan State team is looking completely unstoppable. Led by star running back, and a potential Heisman candidate, Kenneth Walker III, the Spartan offense has gashed every defense they have faced, rushing for 913 yards and nine touchdowns so far on the season. Look for the Spartans to control this one early and often en route to a 7-0 start.

Nebraska at Minnesota

The Huskers are a few bounces going their way away from being a five-win team with some prominent upsets. Unfortunately for them, though, those breaks have not gone their way and they are 3-4 on the season. They are better than their record indicates though, with a suffocating defense and an offense that, if it gets rolling, can burn you through the air or on the ground. On the other sideline, the Golden Gophers enter this matchup at 3-2, coming off a bye week and looking to get their season back on track. They have been a very hot and cold team, nearly upsetting Ohio State but then losing to Bowling Green. There is no telling which version of Minnesota you will get on any given week which lends itself to Nebraska likely coming out of this one at 4-4.

Purdue at Iowa

Spirits are at an all-time high in Iowa as the Hawkeyes are coming off a huge top five win over Penn State, moving to 6-0 on the season and rising to the number two spot in the national rankings. For Purdue, who enters this game at 3-2, they lost last week to Minnesota and will want to pull off the massive upset and plant themselves squarely in the race for the Big Ten championship. Iowa though should have little to no issue in this one, as their defense is one of the best in the country and the offense sustains long, grinding drives wearing down the opposing defense, with no issue winning low-scoring slugfests. The Hawkeyes are arguably the best team in the conference and should get to 7-0 on the season this weekend.

Army at Wisconsin

The Badgers picked up their second win of the season last weekend, as they absolutely ran all over the Illinois defense to the tune of 391 rushing yards and a 24-0 blowout win. Next up is the Army Black Knights, a team well-known for the triple option offense and grinding out wins. On paper this should be a game for Wisconsin to get back to 3-3 on the season and on track for bowl eligibility. Although it won't be that easy for Wisconsin as Army can very easily dominate the ground game and line of scrimmage en route to a low-scoring win. Look for the Badgers to get the victory in this one but the Black Knights will keep it close and low-scoring.

