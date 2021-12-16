National Signing Day: Meet Northwestern Football's Class of 2022 Commits

Northwestern's future stars made their commitment to the 'Cats official by signing their National Letter of Intent on National Signing Day Wednesday.

Fifteen future Wildcats — including six offensive and nine defensive players — put pen to paper on National Signing Day. Four signees hail from the Chicagoland area.

"They're just a really special group," Fitzgerald said. "They're leaders in their community, in the classroom, and in their respective community programs."

Fitzgerald said the group consists of team captains and championship-level competitors.

Defensive signees include ATH Kenny Soares Jr., DL Brendan Flakes, DL Anto Saka, DB Devin Turner, DB Robert Fitzgerald, DB Braden Turner, DL Austin Firestone, DB Evan Smith, and LB Braydon Brus.

Offensive commits include OL Nick Herzog, OL Deuce McGuire, TE Chris Petrucci, RB Joseph Himon II, WR Reggie Fleurima, and QB Jack Lausch.

Meet each of Northwestern's early signees below.

ATH Kenny Soares Jr. Northwestern Football Height: 6'3 Weight: 215 Hometown: Trumbull, CT High School: Avon Old Farms Power Five Offers: Northwestern, Colorado, Indiana, Maryland Group of Five Offers: Army, Buffalo, Central Michigan, UConn, Kent State, UMass Evaluation: Soares is an explosive athlete who will likely be playing linebacker for Pat Fitzgerald and the Wildcats. Soares has exceptional blitz timing and displays a natural feel for rushing the passer from depth. He can blitz off the edge as well as up the middle, and is an explosive tackler as well. The Northwestern LB group is going to be losing Peter McIntyre and Chris Bergin to graduation, and Jaylen Rivers to the transfer portal. Soares speed and athleticism could make him an instant player in the LB group, while giving Defensive Coordinator Jim O'Neil a versatile chess piece for his defense that needs help in the linebacker group. Don't be surprised if you see Soares suiting up for Northwestern in the upcoming fall. DL Brendan Flakes Northwestern Football Height: 6'4 Weight: 260 Hometown: Winter Garden, FL High School: West Orange Power Five Offers: Nebraska, Northwestern Group of Five Offers: Marshall, Colorado State, Liberty, Louisiana-Monroe, Navy, Temple, Western Michigan Evaluation: Flakes is a big and powerful defensive lineman who has the frame and length to be position and scheme versatile. His speed off the ball is also surprising given his frame and size. But what coaches rave about with Flakes is his hands. He has heavy and powerful hands, which allow him to effectively stack and shed opposing linemen, but can be used in the pass rush department as well. With the departure of Samdup Miller and Jeffrey Pooler Jr along the edges, I think Flakes could work his way into the rotation. However, the Northwestern defensive line is still deep, with multiple underclassmen still waiting to see the field at the position. If he impresses, I think he could play into a rotation in a few games. DL Anto Saka Northwestern Football Height: 6'4" Weight: 230 lbs Hometown: Phoenix, MD High School: Loyola Blakefield Power Five Offers: Northwestern, Penn State, USC, Boston College, Duke, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Pitt, Rutgers, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Wisconsin, West Virginia, NC State Group of Five Offers: Toledo, Old Dominion, Marshall, Kent State, UConn, Appalachian State Evaluation: Saka is a long and explosive athlete on the edge of the defense. He has enough play strength to play on the edge, but still has a frame that can add weight without losing any of that speed. Saka's motor also stands out as well, he often chased down plays from the backside of the field and his relentless energy causes havoc in opposing backfields. Saka could play early and often for Northwestern because he has the talent to make an impact right away in the pass rush department for the Wildcats. With Samdup Miller and Jeffrey Pooler both graduating, Saka could play an early role, and work into the rotation quickly. DB Devin Turner Northwestern Football Height: 6'1" Weight: 190 lbs Hometown: Little Elm, TX. High School: Lone Star High School Power Five Offers: Northwestern, Arizona, Colorado, Duke, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri and Washington State Group of Five Offers: Air Force, Marshall, SMU, San Diego State, Tulane, Tulsa and Wyoming Evaluation: Turner is a dynamic defensemen capable of reading and stopping both the run and pass. Turner is quick downhill and able to read the runner to meet the ball carrier and stop the play before his opponent can move with the ball. The Lone Star senior can also anticipate the pass and get to the receiver quick enough to either to break up the pass or snag an interception. DB Robert Fitzgerald Northwestern Football Height: 5'11 Weight: 200 Hometown: Dallas, TX High School: Jesuit Power Five Offers: Northwestern, Duke, Baylor, Colorado, Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, Pitt, TCU, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Washington State Group of Five Offers: Air Force, Army, Boise State, Colorado State, East Carolina, Louisiana-Lafayette, Navy, North Texas, San Diego State, SMU, Utah State, UTSA Evaluation: What stands out immediately about Fitzgerald is his ball skills. He played both ways in high school but shows great range as a centerfield safety. Fitzgerald has a quick trigger downhill making tackles, and rarely takes bad angles to the ball. Fitzgerald also shows the ability to play close to the line of scrimmage, but his best moments are when he can make plays on the ball. The Northwestern DB group is still returning a lot of production in the DB room, despite losing Garnett Hollis to transfer. Brandon Joseph could potentially enter the NFL Draft and Coco Azema is sure to retain his role as a starting safety, but Fitzgerald could see playing time in extra DB packages, even if Joseph stays. DB Braden Turner Northwestern Football Height: 5'11" Weight: 175 lbs Hometown: Mobile, Ala. High School: McGill-Toolen Catholic High Power Five Offers: Northwestern, Colorado, Kentucky and Wake Forest Group of Five Offers: Army, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Liberty, Louisiana, Louisiana-Monroe, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Troy, Tulane and UAB. Evaluation: Turner possesses a 5'11", 165 lb frame that helps him be extremely agile on the gridiron. He has experience as a kick and punt returner, which helps add to his versatility. Still, his best asset is his ability to cover opposing receivers. He is a lockdown corner who is eager to capitalize on mistakes. Even when a play is executed well, Turner still makes it tough for the receiver to corral the ball with his relentless pressure. Turner needs to bulk up a bit to be a factor at the FBS level. This, combined with a returning unit that should be pretty experienced, makes Turner a possible red-shirt candidate and a piece to build on for the future. However, his special teams experience and his overall blazing speed could change this very quickly. DL Austin Firestone Northwestern Football Height: 6'5" Weight: 260 lbs Hometown: Niceville, Fla. High School: Niceville High Power Five Offers: Northwestern, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Arizona State, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Mississippi State, NC State, Penn State, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Wake Forest and Stanford. Group of Five Offers: Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Eastern Kentucky, Florida Atlantic, Massachusetts, Southern Miss, UCF and West Florida. Evaluation: Firestone passes the eye test with flying colors. He possesses a 6'5", 260 lb frame that allows him to be extremely physically imposing. He adds a quick first step that supports his elite speed and makes him a priority for opposing lineman to contain. He also has a strong mental game, as he can adjust mid play to make the best result possible. It seems unlikely that a first-year lineman transitioning from the high school level to the Division I FBS level will see much playing time but it is certainly not out of the question for Firestone. The defensive line unit is losing four to graduation, all of whom received significant playing time, and one to the transfer portal. This leaves room open for new, inexperienced starters. While underclassmen with some time in the system will likely have an advantage, a game breaker like Firestone will have a fighting chance to get some time during his true freshman season. DB Evan Smith Northwestern Football WATCH: Exclusive Interview with Evan Smith Height: 5'10" Weight: 170 lbs Hometown: Birmingham, Ala. High School: Oak Mountain High School Power Five Offers: Northwestern, Duke Group of Five Offers: Army, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Middle Tennessee State, Navy, Tulane, UAB, Western Kentucky, Western Michigan Evaluation: What jumps off the tape watching Evan Smith is his knack for finding the seams in a defense and using his next-level speed to burst through them. He did this in a variety of different positions at Oak Mountain whether it was quarterback, wide receiver, or running back, but the result was always the same. The biggest question mark when analyzing Smith is how that ability will translate to the defensive end. Most of his snaps came with him playing a major role in his team’s offense so it will be interesting to see how he adjusts to the other side of the ball. However, with his speed and ability to read the field, it shouldn’t be too long before he figures it out and becomes a real asset for the Wildcats. LB Braydon Brus Northwestern Football WATCH: Exclusive Interview with Braydon Brus Height: 6'1" Weight: 205 lbs Hometown: Glendora, Calif. High School: Glendora High School Power Five Offers: Northwestern, California, Arizona, Boston College, Colorado, Michigan State, UCLA and Washington State. Group of Five Offers: Boise State, Colorado State, Harvard, Pennsylvania, San Diego State, UNLV and Yale. Evaluation: Brus possesses a 6' 2", 206 lb frame and uses it to deliver punishing hits on his opponents. His tackling technique is one of his best features as he is able to consistently take the ball carrier head on and drive them into the ground. He also notably played running back in high school as well and played the position like a linebacker, consistently embracing contract and trying to go through opponents as opposed to going around them. Northwestern's Linebacker core is losing some high-volume production from 2021, but still has some rising upperclassmen who appear poised to grab starting spots this season. Brus will likely have an opportunity to try to break into the lineup, but will have to beat out players who are experienced in the program. QB Jack Lausch Northwestern Football Height: 6'2" Weight: 190 lbs Hometown: Chicago, Ill. High School: Brother Rice Power Five Offers: Northwestern, Notre Dame (Walk-On) Group of Five Offers: Indiana State Evaluation: Lausch is a dual-threat quarterback that is extremely dangerous for opposing defenses. He looks equally capable of throwing on the run as he is from in a steady position in the pocket, and when he uses his legs he is difficult to contain. It is also worth noting that he is a highly touted baseball prospect as well and was projected to play for the Fighting Irish on the Diamond as well. Lausch is a prime red-shirt candidate and will sit behind older, more experienced quarterbacks for a few years before he can make a push for the position. Still, he looks like a gem pickup for the Wildcats. WR Reggie Fleurima Northwestern Football WATCH: Exclusive Interview with Reggie Fleurima Height: 6'2" Weight: 205 lbs Hometown: Naperville, Ill. High School: Naperville Central Power Five Offers: Northwestern, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue, Oregon State, Syracuse, Virginia Tech Group of Five Offers: Cincinnati Evaluation: Fleurima uses his physicality and technique to his advantage, easily defeating press coverage. A large part of Fleurima's game is using his physicality and advanced understanding of leverage to stem off in-breaking routes and win at the catch point. Fleurima has an advanced sense of tracking the ball in the air and uses a large catch radius to receive the ball at its highest point. Fleurima has an innate ability to move like a running back with the ball in his hands. Naperville Central has designed plays centered around Fleurima receiving the ball quickly on screens and clear outs. Fleurima is an improved receiver in yards after the catch situations, and has shown the ability to get open quickly and make defensive backs pay if they play him in off coverage. Fleurima is not exactly a burner when he has the ball in his hands, nor is he the shiftiest, but he has enough straight line speed to turn a five-yard route into a 15-yard first down. Fleurima's blocking, however, really stands out. Fleurima is a willing and dependable blocker who routinely puts defensive backs in the dirt. RB Joseph Himon II Northwestern Football Height: 5'9"

Weight: 180 lbs Hometown: Little Rock, Ark. High School: Pulaski Academy Power Five Offers: Northwestern, Louisville, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Kansas, Miami, Group of Five Offers: Arkansas State, Louisiana Tech, Memphis, Middle Tennessee, New Mexico, SMU, Tulane, Western Kentucky, Rice Evaluation: Joseph Himon II is a home-run threat every time he touches the ball. As a runner, Himon has top tier speed and acceleration, demonstrating the ability to outrun defenders as well as having the foot speed and agility to make his opponents miss. Himon also shows good vision and power between the tackles despite only being 5’9" and 180 pounds. Himon notices the first open hole and burst through. The RB can also be used as a receiver, displaying soft hands and short-area quickness to get open against any defender. Pulaski lined him up at both receiver and as a back and allowed him to show versatility while run routes out of the backfield. Overall, Himon can be a multi-faceted back with big play ability at the next level. TE Chris Petrucci Northwestern Football WATCH: Exclusive Interview with Chris Petrucci Height: 6'4" Weight: 210 lbs Hometown: Park Ridge, Ill. High School: Maine South Power Five Offers: Northwestern, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota Group of Five Offers: Central Michigan, Cincinnati Evaluation: At 6'4", Petrucci uses his size and wingspan to maximize his catch radius and make some pretty impressive catches. He is adept at making catches with one or two hands, and can make plays in the air. Petrucci is a strong route runner who uses his body to create passing angles for his quarterback. He also has a knack for finding open space when a play breaks down, making him the ideal receiver for those moments. The three-star tight end has smooth hands and is capable of tracking and catching the ball over his shoulder. OL Nick Herzog Northwestern Football WATCH: Exclusive Interview with Nick Herzog Height: 6'4" Weight: 270 lbs Hometown: Olathe, Kan. High School: Blue Valley High Power Five Offers: Northwestern, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Virginia Group of Five Offers: Memphis, Middle Tennessee State Evaluation: Herzog prides himself on being mobile, fast and explosive, and his film definitely shows he is trending in the right direction with regard to each of these three qualities. He is a physical, fierce blocker who does not stop until the whistle blows. At 270 pounds, Herzog is a little smaller than some of the recent Northwestern standouts like Rashawn Slater (315 pounds) and Peter Skronski (294 pounds), but he will have time to get his weight up before he arrives in Evanston. OL Deuce McGuire Northwestern Football WATCH: Exclusive Interview with Deuce McGuire Height: 6'5" Weight: 300 lbs Hometown: Chicago, Ill. High School: Marist Power Five Offers: Northwestern, Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State, Minnesota, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas Tech, WEst Virginia Group of Five Offers: Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Miami (OH), Toledo, Western Michigan Evaluation: Standing at a massive six feet and five inches tall and weighing 270 pounds, McGuire has the most important tool a lineman can have: size. That size combined with his power will make him a tough matchup for anyone lining up against him. He’s big enough to overpower just about anyone he’s matched up with, but also agile enough to move along the line of scrimmage with ease. Mentally, McGuire has shown to be a relentless blocker. Even after forcing someone to the ground, McGuire goes the extra mile to ensure they stay down by diving on top of them.

