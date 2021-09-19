Northwestern at Duke: Team MVPs and Plays of the Game

Here's which players and what moments really "wowed" us in this afternoon's contest between the Wildcats and the Blue Devils.

Team MVPs of the Game

Duke Blue Devils

Although many of the Blue Devils truly showed out in today's game (such as senior running back Mataeo Durant), the obvious choice here is Gunnar Holmberg, and we're going to stick with it. The senior quarterback and North Carolina native completed 31 of 44 attempts for a 70% completion percentage and a total of 314 yards and one touchdown. Holmberg started chunk play after chunk play, leading the Duke charge to rack up 26 first downs on the day.

Northwestern Wildcats

After a difficult first half, the Wildcats were in need of a savior, and boy did senior quarterback Andrew Marty step up to the plate. On the first drive in which Marty was at the helm of the Northwestern offense, he connected with freshman receiver Jacob Gill for a 31-yard touchdown; before he left the game later on with an upper body injury, Marty tallied up 151 passing yards going 11-16 on attempts as well as a QB-sneak touchdown of his own. Wildcats fans are hoping the injury isn't too serious so that the Marty Party can potentially continue in next week's matchup against Ohio.

Plays of the Game

Duke Blue Devils

This sack and forced fumble from redshirt senior safety Lummie Young IV set the tone for the Duke defense throughout the contest, and truly sealed the deal for the Blue Devils even at such an early point in the game.

Northwestern Wildcats

While there were some notable plays from Wildcats such as sophomore cornerback Rod Heard II and graduate receiver Stephon Robinson Jr., our play-of-the-day pick for Chicago's Big Ten Team is the interception from graduate linebacker Chris Bergin.

