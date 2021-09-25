September 25, 2021
Northwestern Secures Win Over Ohio with Two Fourth-Quarter Touchdowns

Running backs Anthony Tyus III and Jake Arthurs each logged late-game touchdowns for the Wildcats.
First-year running back Anthony Tyus III and sophomore running back Jake Arthurs each recorded their first touchdown as a Wildcat, padding Northwestern's 35-6 victory over the Ohio Bobcats. 

Mid-fourth quarter, the Bobcats set the Wildcats up with a short field after they turned the ball over on downs on the Ohio 32-yard line. Tyus moved the Northwestern offense into the end zone, ultimately rushing for a 7-yard touchdown off a direct snap -- his fifth of the drive. Wildcat wide receiver Stephon Robinson Jr. completed the drive with a two-point conversion. 

Arthurs followed Tyus's performance up with a touchdown of his own, completing a 5-yard rush into the end zone during the final minute of the game. 

Sep 25, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Anthony Tyus III (27) runs the ball as Ohio Bobcats safety Michael Ballentine (39) tackles him during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
