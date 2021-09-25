Northwestern Secures Win Over Ohio with Two Fourth-Quarter Touchdowns

Running backs Anthony Tyus III and Jake Arthurs each logged late-game touchdowns for the Wildcats.

First-year running back Anthony Tyus III and sophomore running back Jake Arthurs each recorded their first touchdown as a Wildcat, padding Northwestern's 35-6 victory over the Ohio Bobcats.

Mid-fourth quarter, the Bobcats set the Wildcats up with a short field after they turned the ball over on downs on the Ohio 32-yard line. Tyus moved the Northwestern offense into the end zone, ultimately rushing for a 7-yard touchdown off a direct snap -- his fifth of the drive. Wildcat wide receiver Stephon Robinson Jr. completed the drive with a two-point conversion.

Arthurs followed Tyus's performance up with a touchdown of his own, completing a 5-yard rush into the end zone during the final minute of the game.

Click for more info on the following:

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcats Daily and Alyssa Haduck at @Alyssa_Haduck

Instagram - @SIWildcatsDaily