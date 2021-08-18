Two Northwestern Football Standouts Sidelined for Season

After Fall Camp practice on Tuesday, the Northwestern Football program announced the season-ending, lower-body injuries of running back Cam Porter (Cincinnati, Ohio) and offensive lineman Zachary Franks (Baltimore, Maryland). Both Porter and Franks were key returners for the Wildcats, as Porter finished last season as the team’s leading rusher and Franks appeared in eight of nine games last season.

At 12:59 pm, the Northwestern Football Twitter account posted this official update:

In a press conference following the practice, head coach Pat Fitzgerald addressed the injury announcement. “Unfortunately we have a couple of guys this week [who have gotten injured]; with Cam, it was non-contact, it was kind of just a freak deal, and you know, you’re heartbroken any time somebody gets hurt,” Fitzgerald said. “But he’ll come back stronger, and I feel really good about our depth there, and I know those guys will be ready to step up, pick up the flag, and charge on.”

“But you feel for him, and Zach, you don’t want to ever see anything happen in both, kinda, somewhat freak deals,” he continued. “So, outside of that we’re doing really well, but that was obviously disappointing.”

In terms of depth, Fitzgerald pointed out Evan Hull (Maple Grove, Minnesota) as a notable backup in the running back position, but also stressed the importance of every players’ comfort and confidence heading into the season. “If history is anything, they all need to be ready; with Zach’s injury and Cam’s injury, everybody’s gotta be ready to play, and I know those guys will continue to develop and grow,” he said. “Evan’s been...I mean if I were to tell you going into the year that it was 1A and 1B, I mean it is. Both guys were ready to be the lead backs, and I don’t think Evan would ever want it to happen this way, but nonetheless he’s ready to go.”

While it has not been released what specific injuries Porter and Franks suffered, the announcement confirmed that both Wildcats will be out for the entirety of the 2021 season.

“You don’t ever want to have injuries––you just know they’re going to happen, but you just don’t ever want to have them,” Fitzgerald said.

