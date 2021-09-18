Around the Big Ten: Nebraska at No. 3 Oklahoma Game Recap

The Huskers came close to pulling off the upset but fell just short.

The season for Nebraska started off rough but they looked strong coming into the game with Oklahoma. Despite putting up a valiant fight, the Huskers would fall to the Sooners by the final score of 23-16.

While there is no such thing as moral victories in sports, Nebraska does have some positives that they can take away from this game. Their offense put up 384 yards of total offense, led by quarterback Adrian Martinez. Martinez had a great day, outplaying Heisman candidate and fellow quarterback Spencer Rattler, putting up 289 yards passing and one touchdown on 19/25 passing.

The Achilles heel for the Huskers was the penalty bug as they committed eight penalties for a staggering 70 yards. As a team the Huskers came into the game averaging only five penalties a game but were undisciplined throughout the game. Nebraska center Cam Jurgens committed two unsportsmanlike penalties which captures the day it was for Nebraska.

On the other side of the ball, while it wasn’t the prettiest win ever, the Sooners got the job done when it was needed most. Quarterback Spencer Rattler didn’t put up huge numbers on the stat sheet, only throwing for 214 yards and one touchdown, but he did enough to get the win and played efficient football in a game where at times the Sooners offense struggled to move the ball.

As for their defense the Sooners were a prime example of bend but don’t break in their game today, giving up 384 yards of total offense but only 16 points. However, as the Sooners get ready to enter Big 12 play, the defense could become an area of concern.

The game today, along with their struggle against Tulane, is not enough for full blown panic in Norman but is an area to be concerned. Although, they did manage one of the most impressive interceptions I have ever seen, a one-handed snag by DJ Graham.

It is no secret that coming into this season Nebraska head coach Scott Frost was on the hot seat. Entering their week three game against the third ranked Sooners, Nebraska came in with a 2-1 record. While this game alone shouldn’t cost Frost his job, it is a continuation of an inability to win the big games in his time at Nebraska.

