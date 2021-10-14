This Saturday, Northwestern will welcome the Rutgers Scarlet Knights to Ryan Field for the teams’ Week 7 matchup. The Wildcats aim to take on the Scarlet Knights refreshed, coming off a bye week following their 56-7 loss to Nebraska. In preparation for the Big Ten contest, we’ve pulled together a side-by-side comparison of the teams’ latest stats to see where each stand going into the game.

Rank

Northwestern: N/A

Rutgers: N/A

Head Coach

Northwestern: Pat Fitzgerald, 16th season, 108-84 all-time, 1-0 vs. Rutgers

Rutgers: Greg Schiano, 2nd season (13th overall), 74-76 all-time (college), 0-1 vs. Northwestern

2021 Record

Northwestern: 2-3 overall, 0-2 in Big Ten

Rutgers: 3-3 overall, 0-3 in Big Ten

Series Record

Rutgers leads the all-time series 3-1. However, all three of those wins came more than 30 years ago, in 1919, 1989 and 1991. In the teams’ most recent matchup (2018), the Wildcats beat the Scarlet Knights 18-15 at HighPoint.com Stadium — now SHI Stadium — in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Other Numbers to Know

Northwestern: Last week against Nebraska, Northwestern finished the first half with -2 rushing yards, ultimately ending the game with just 37 total rushing yards. The Wildcats’ only score came through the air, with quarterback Ryan Hilinski passing to wide receiver Stephon Robinson Jr. for a 28-yard touchdown. Despite the offense’s struggles, Hilinski logged 256 passing yards in the Week 5 contest. This week, the sophomore QB will make his third career start as a Wildcat against Rutgers.

Rutgers: The 3-3 Scarlet Knights have suffered three consecutive losses, but these defeats have each been brought about by AP Top-10 teams: Michigan, Ohio State and Michigan State. In fact, this is just the second time in Scarlet Knights program history that the team has faced three straight AP Top-25 opponents. In Week 7, Rutgers will aim to end their losing streak with a win against the unranked Wildcats.

