    • October 14, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballRecruitingBasketballPurple and WhiteWildcats In The ProsPodcastSI TIX
    Search
    Publish date:

    Week 7 Program Comparison: Northwestern vs. Rutgers

    We’re breaking down how Chicago’s Big Ten Team stacks up against the Scarlet Knights, by the numbers.
    Author:

    This Saturday, Northwestern will welcome the Rutgers Scarlet Knights to Ryan Field for the teams’ Week 7 matchup. The Wildcats aim to take on the Scarlet Knights refreshed, coming off a bye week following their 56-7 loss to Nebraska. In preparation for the Big Ten contest, we’ve pulled together a side-by-side comparison of the teams’ latest stats to see where each stand going into the game. 

    Rank

    Northwestern: N/A

    Rutgers: N/A

    Head Coach

    Northwestern: Pat Fitzgerald, 16th season, 108-84 all-time, 1-0 vs. Rutgers

    Rutgers: Greg Schiano, 2nd season (13th overall), 74-76 all-time (college), 0-1 vs. Northwestern

    2021 Record

    Northwestern: 2-3 overall, 0-2 in Big Ten

    Rutgers: 3-3 overall, 0-3 in Big Ten

    Series Record

    Rutgers leads the all-time series 3-1. However, all three of those wins came more than 30 years ago, in 1919, 1989 and 1991. In the teams’ most recent matchup (2018), the Wildcats beat the Scarlet Knights 18-15 at HighPoint.com Stadium — now SHI Stadium — in Piscataway, New Jersey.

    Other Numbers to Know

    Northwestern: Last week against Nebraska, Northwestern finished the first half with -2 rushing yards, ultimately ending the game with just 37 total rushing yards. The Wildcats’ only score came through the air, with quarterback Ryan Hilinski passing to wide receiver Stephon Robinson Jr. for a 28-yard touchdown. Despite the offense’s struggles, Hilinski logged 256 passing yards in the Week 5 contest. This week, the sophomore QB will make his third career start as a Wildcat against Rutgers. 

    No image description

    Oct 9, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano reacts during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    Play
    Football

    Week 7 Program Comparison: Northwestern vs. Rutgers

    We’re breaking down how Chicago’s Big Ten Team stacks up against the Scarlet Knights, by the numbers.

    27 seconds ago
    USATSI_16921925
    Play
    Football

    Scouting the Wildcats' Week 7 Opponent: The Rutgers University Scarlet Knights

    Get to know Northwestern's upcoming opponent, Rutgers University, before the matchup this weekend.

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_13323994
    Play
    Football

    Big News From the Big Ten: Week 7 of College Football

    Here's everything you need to know across the Big Ten this week.

    22 hours ago

    Rutgers: The 3-3 Scarlet Knights have suffered three consecutive losses, but these defeats have each been brought about by AP Top-10 teams: Michigan, Ohio State and Michigan State. In fact, this is just the second time in Scarlet Knights program history that the team has faced three straight AP Top-25 opponents. In Week 7, Rutgers will aim to end their losing streak with a win against the unranked Wildcats. 

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

    Northwestern Releases Depth Chart for Week 7 vs. Rutgers

    Scouting the Wildcats' Week 7 Opponent: The Rutgers University Scarlet Knights

    Big News From the Big Ten: Week 7 of College Football

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter and Instagram:

    Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

    Twitter - @SIWildcatsDaily and Alyssa Haduck at @Alyssa_Haduck

    Instagram - @SIWildcatsDaily

    Oct 9, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano reacts during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    Football

    Week 7 Program Comparison: Northwestern vs. Rutgers

    27 seconds ago
    USATSI_16921925
    Football

    Scouting the Wildcats' Week 7 Opponent: The Rutgers University Scarlet Knights

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_13323994
    Football

    Big News From the Big Ten: Week 7 of College Football

    22 hours ago
    Untitled design (8)
    Football

    Game Time, TV Network Announced for Northwestern vs. Michigan

    Oct 12, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-10-12 at 9.00.03 AM
    Football

    Northwestern Releases Depth Chart for Week 7 vs. Rutgers

    Oct 12, 2021
    USATSI_16565300
    Football

    Big Ten Breakdown: A Complete Recap of Week 6 Across the Big Ten

    Oct 10, 2021
    USATSI_16926381
    Football

    Around the Big Ten: No. 9 Michigan at Nebraska Recap

    Oct 10, 2021
    USATSI_16923777
    Football

    Around the Big Ten: Wisconsin at Illinois Recap

    Oct 9, 2021
    USATSI_16921755
    Football

    Around the Big Ten: No. 11 Michigan State at Rutgers Game Recap

    Oct 9, 2021