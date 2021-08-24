August 24, 2021
WATCH: ACC, Big Ten, and Pac-12 Commissioners Introduce the "Alliance"

Watch the conference commissioners discuss the Alliance in the full press conference video here.
On Tuesday, ACC Commissioner James Phillips, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren, and Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff met with the media to introduce the trio of conferences' new Alliance. 

Each commissioner made opening remarks, which was followed by a Q&A period with the media. The commissioners addressed topics including the validity of the Alliance, the reason for its conception, its goals, challenges, and more. They also answered questions about how the Alliance will impact the college sports landscape for years to come. 

You can watch the full press conference at the top of this page. 

